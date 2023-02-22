The GM6900WTC22-9 celebrates Wu-Tang Clan's 30th anniversary, nearly half a century after the culture-disrupting hip-hop genre was birthed

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced that G-SHOCK and legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan have connected once again to release the GM6900WTC22-9 in celebration of the Wu-Tang Clan's 30th anniversary. The model is a humble flex for fans of the lyricists and G-SHOCK, and also a bold reminder of hip-hop's half-a-century influence on street fashion and culture.

G-SHOCK AND WU-TANG CLAN RELEASE SECOND LIMITED EDITION TIMEPIECE (PRNewswire)

The GM6900WTC22-9 features Wu-Tang Clan's iconic "Killer Bees" black and yellow color combination branded with their unmistakable "W" logo on the band and dial and "WU-TANG" displayed within the electro-luminescent backlight that illuminates with an afterglow. This model sports an elevated stainless steel black IP bezel -- an upgrade from the previous version -- that represents the evolution of both the hip-hop group and the 6900-case design. In addition to the "W" logo, one of Wu-Tang Clan's most memorable lyrics, "Cash Rules Everything Around Me C.R.E.A.M." is printed around the border of the black mirror-finished dial.

Whether hanging around in the "Mysterious Land of Shaolin," Staten Island, New York, where the group formed, or any other region, the impact of their music has a lasting presence due to the group's influence on new rappers from the West Coast to the South.

The GM6900WTC22-9 offers the absolute toughness you expect from a G-SHOCK and will remain a staple in street fashion, just as Wu-Tang Clan remains a household name in hip-hop.

The new timepiece comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

EL Backlight w/Afterglow

Multi-Function Alarm + Hourly Time Signal

1/100 Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (24 Hr)

World Time (38TZ, 38Cities + UTC)

12/24 Hr Time Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The G-SHOCK GM6900WTC22-9 is available now for $280 at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

(PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

