HTC Global Services named a "Market Challenger" in the ISG® Provider Lens™ 2022 - Healthcare Digital Services Report

TROY, Mich., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a pioneer in IT services and solutions, has been named a "Market Challenger" in the ISG® Provider Lens™ 2022 - Healthcare Digital Services Report for Value-based Care Services and Solutions. According to the report, Market Challengers have a strong presence in the market and offer a significant edge over other vendors and providers based on competitive strength.

HTC's strategic partnerships, 20+ years of healthcare industry experience, established solutions for digital enablement and adoption, and employee skills-focused Certified-to-Serve programs, among others, are cited as its key strength areas.

Among others, HTC's Digital Front Door solution gets a detailed mention as part of the specific dimensions of the company's Value based care approach. It offers complete end-to-end patient care, from finding a provider, scheduling, identifying care pathways, and post-care management. It is a one-stop out-of-the-box implementation with API connectors to all standard hospital electronic health record (EHR) systems. Digital Front Door also supports patient experience management, promoting care performance, and supporting pay-for-performance pricing models.

HTC Global Services' several solutions and services focusing on the continuum of care, patient experience enhancement, outcomes and cost standardization, value-based reimbursement, and post-treatment evaluation and analytics have also been recognized.

Nalin Vij, President and Global Head of Sales and Marketing, said, "This recognition comes at an opportune moment when healthcare providers prioritize "quality" and "value" of treatment above volume for better results, lower costs, and improved patient experiences. HTC has been staying ahead of the curve by developing skills and cutting-edge solutions such as a digital front door to help our healthcare partners be well-prepared for what's next in care delivery."

