Ace Vision Group Appoints Cristos Ifantides M.D., MBA as Director, Clinical Applications Development

Globally renowned surgeon to lead VESA® AI driven digital diagnostics platform development.

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Vision Group, Inc, (AVG) an emerging ophthalmic device company focused on bringing innovative touchless lasers to patients suffering from age-related vision loss and eye diseases caused by ocular rigidity, announced the appointment of Cristos Ifantides, M.D., MBA as Director, Clinical Applications Development effective immediately.

Dr. Ifantides will lead education and clinical adoption efforts of AVG's forthcoming presbyopia technology platform.

In his new role as Director, Clinical Applications Development, Dr. Ifantides will lead the education and clinical adoption efforts of AVG's forthcoming presbyopia technology platform. Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is a new Microporation therapy that uncrosslinks scleral fibers that cause progressive ocular rigidity and leads to gradual loss of the dynamic focusing power of the eye, which is a primary symptom of presbyopia. Ifantides will spearhead efforts to continue development of the VESA® digital diagnostics artificial intelligence clinical platform. VESA is a planning tool that allows for the customization and optimization of the LSM treatment. VESA also has broader applications in virtual clinical simulations which could improve technology assisted research validation and test the efficacy of therapeutic interventions in virtual clinical settings. Ifantides will also serve on the company's medical advisory board to support AVG's efforts in the ongoing VisioLite® Gen II clinical studies.

Ifantides is an inventor, sought-after educator, clinical investigator, and surgeon who has contributed greatly to the advancement of the ophthalmic field through published research and innovative anterior segment surgical techniques. His dual experience in eyecare and bioengineering have allowed him to bridge the gap between the two complementary sciences. Ifantides' background in prototype development from inception to execution partnered with his team building expertise are well-suited to guide the next stages of AVG's clinical evolution toward the commercialization of its devices and procedures.

"I am eager to develop new clinical opportunities and educate my colleagues in the scientific and medical communities about the potential presbyopia paradigm shift that AVG's flagship technologies, the VisioLite® Ophthalmic Laser System and the Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) are at the forefront of," said Ifantides, newly appointed Director, Clinical Applications Development. "This interventional technology has the ability to exponentially change the standard of care for the presbyopia patient. As an ophthalmic anterior segment surgeon, it's exciting to see the continued development in the anterior segment space. LSM will assist us in widening our reach to serve more patients suffering from age-related sight changes," he continued, "I am elated to join AVG at such a vital time on their corporate and commercialization journey and look forward to working closely with their well-respected team."

In his work in academia at the University of Colorado, Aurora, Ifantides was an Assistant Professor at the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Institute and the School of Bioengineering where he managed the Department of Ophthalmology 3-D Printing lab overseeing engineering graduate students working on various customized medicine solutions for ophthalmology patients. As a National Institute of Health funded researcher, Ifantides and his team used 3D-printing, material science, and drug development to discover inventive solutions to serve the unmet needs for large populations of eye care patients. Currently, he serves as Adjunct Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center at the University of Colorado, Aurora and as an associate surgeon at Tyson Eye in Southwest Florida, where he specializes in cataract and refractive surgery, with an emphasis on complex cases.

"Dr. Ifantides' extensive ophthalmic and bioengineering experience aligns seamlessly with the educational, scientific, and market development needs of AVG," said AnnMarie Hipsley, DPT, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of AVG. "His inventive problem-solving skills, understanding of prototype development, and product profit modeling will be invaluable to our organization. I am excited to welcome him to our team."

Ifantides completed his global ophthalmology anterior segment fellowship at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, where he assisted with implementing and expanding healthcare systems in underserved communities. Dr. Ifantides has trained surgeons on five continents in patient care, and has provided surgery for various patient populations and communities with unmet medical needs. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Ifantides serves as a consultant for notable large strategics, startups, and mid-stage companies.

About Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM)

Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) contribute to age-related connective tissue damage, functional deficits, crosslinking of collagens and the progressive stiffening of connective tissues in the body. Ocular rigidity caused by progressive crosslinking and scleral stiffness has been linked to the etiology of the progressive loss of Dynamic Range of Focus (DRoF), characteristically known as 'presbyopia'. LSM is a new minimally invasive laser therapy aimed at rejuvenating the age-related ocular rigidity caused by AGEs. It works by uncrosslinking scleral bonds and decreasing ocular stiffness to restore DRoF. This allows the natural dynamic movements of the ciliary muscles that shape the crystalline lens in the eye to move again. LSM is a dosable, re-treatable solution for the ever-progressive problem of crosslinking and age-related vision loss which can be utilized throughout the lifecycle of a pre-cataract presbyope. LSM therapy is performed with the VisioLite® touchless laser technology and is the first biomechanical solution to address the underlying biomechanical problems lurking behind the progressive loss of DRoF. Early studies have demonstrated that there may be potential ocular health benefits in restoring the DRoF function in the eye.

About Gen II VisioLite® Ophthalmic Laser System

The VisioLite® Ophthalmic Laser System is a first in class 2.94um Er:Yag laser that contains a patented robotic motion controller and eye tracker which allows the device to reach 360-degrees of the extreme areas around the eye. The in-line OCT has the capability to perform real-time adaptive depth control for the utmost safety. VisioLite is designed with a robust software module to allow the Microporation pattern to be customized and repeated. The procedure is performed in-office and takes less than 10 minutes. LSM is a touchless, painless therapy that rejuvenates the sclera without touching any optical elements of the eye. The procedure results are noticeable on the same or next day. AVG is currently preparing for the commercialization of its Gen II VisioLite® Ophthalmic Laser System in 2023.

About Ace Vision Group

Established in 2006, Ace Vision Group, Inc. (AVG) is a privately held U.S. ophthalmic medical device company developing Laser Microporation Therapeutic technologies to address age-related eye dysfunction and restore the eye's natural biomechanical performance. AVG's Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is the only therapeutic eye laser treatment that restores visual function naturally without involving vision correction, artificial implants, or devices. AVG's brand promise is to provide the field of ophthalmology with innovative devices, Microporation Therapeutic procedures, and education for the treatment and delay of onset of age-related ocular dysfunction, disability, and disease. For more information about Ace Vision Group please visit www.acevisiongroup.com.

