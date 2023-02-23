Instant Teams Launches Industry-Leading Community Platform, Available Exclusively To Military Spouses

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Instant Teams, the international talent marketplace, for military spouses and employers, announced a new community platform for military spouses, with a rollout starting at military bases across the country. Accessible to active duty, retiree, and veteran military spouses through verification by ID.me, a secure digital identity network, the Twelve Million Plus app advances the company's mission to connect military spouses worldwide and democratize access to resources, employment, and networking opportunities. Military spouses can download the free 12M+ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Instant Teams (PRNewswire)

Military spouses can download the free 12M+ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"The more than twelve million military spouses come from diverse backgrounds, have unique experiences, and face constant challenges. We've designed 12M+ to modernize how they connect and gather resources, and we aim to remove existing barriers in private and public partnerships that impact their quality of life. This app provides a safe, secure space to engage and thrive with others in the community," said Founder and Chief People & Community Officer Erica McMannes.

Vetted companies, including Spouse-ly , an online marketplace to shop and support military spouse and veteran businesses, will be able to engage with the military spouse community on various topics, including employment, professional development, and financial wellness. They will have access to MILLIE , an online community providing resources and services to support military service members and their families throughout each PCS. Military spouses will also be able to upskill via " Google Career Certificates " at no cost to them through Instant Teams' partnership with Grow with Google, equipping participants with job-ready skills in high-growth fields. The app will also provide opportunities for friendship and connection with material from "as seen on The Tonight Show," stand-up comedian and military spouse Ashley Gutermuth, and the Best Medicine Brigade , which provides ways for veterans and military spouses to share their stories through comedy.

In addition to sharing today's landmark news, Instant Teams is opening a community workspace in Southern Pines, NC. "While we will always be remote-first, we are not remote-only," said Founder and CEO Liza Rodewald. "Military spouses often become isolated due to frequent moves, distance from family members, and the continuous effort to establish new support networks. Our kid-friendly community workspace allows military spouses to upskill, co-work, and connect with our local community and the 12M+ globally."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instant Teams