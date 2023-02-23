SCORE Broward Awarded 2023 National Chapter of the Year (COTY) for Outstanding Service to Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced today that SCORE Broward (Fla.) is the 2023 national winner of Chapter of the Year (COTY).

SCORE Broward was selected from nearly 230 chapters nationwide for outstanding service to local small businesses.

SCORE Broward was selected from nearly 230 chapters nationwide for outstanding service to local small businesses, resulting in the creation of 419 new businesses and 1,773 new jobs in one year across Florida's Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Broward County communities.

Through its dedicated network of 75 volunteers, the chapter offers free and confidential mentoring, business training and resources to anyone looking to start, grow or exit a small business.

Last year alone, SCORE Broward:

Mentored 1,433 unique small business clients





Hosted 281 workshops/webinars (a 28% increase over the previous year) on critical small business issues including preparing a business plan, funding and raising capital, sales strategies, marketing, ecommerce and more





Served 19,039 small business clients through mentoring and workshops (a 14% increase over the previous year)





Added to its corps of experienced entrepreneurs, corporate managers and executives from a diverse set of industries and specialties available to counsel small business clients

As a result of SCORE Broward's performance and culture, its dedicated volunteer corps boasts a low turnover rate. "Fifteen percent of the chapter's volunteers have 10-20 years of service, which is remarkable. At the same time, the chapter regularly attracts and welcomes new volunteers," noted SCORE Southeast Regional Vice President Catherine Walton.

"The SCORE Broward team shares this award with our local network of municipal, government, and other nonprofit community partners. Their partnerships positioned the chapter's volunteers to deliver our mentoring and business education services to a very large number of entrepreneurs and small business owners," said SCORE Broward Chairman George Gremse.

Small business owners and the local economy have benefited from the efforts of SCORE Broward's work to support entrepreneurs. Audree Berg, co-owner of Auggie's Pet Supplies in Fort Lauderdale, reached out to SCORE Broward to turn her idea for an all-natural pet food shop into a business. She began taking local workshops and worked with a mentor to develop a marketing plan and understand cash flow. "Each assignment propelled me on to the next level," she said, noting that her SCORE counselors "listened to our specific challenges." Today her business is thriving and has expanded its offerings online and added a pet spa, training and events. "When you're doing something all your life, the unpredictable is predictable," said Berg. "Now we're sharpening our saw every day."

Visit SCORE Broward online here.

About SCORE:

Since its launch nearly 60 years ago, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services nationwide. Visit SCORE at www.score.org . Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

