Tulips Blossom on New Forever Stamps

What:
The U.S. Postal Service celebrates spring and Americans' love for tulips with the issuance of Tulip Blossoms Forever stamps.
The first-day-of-issue event for the Tulip Blossoms Forever stamp is open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #TulipBlossomsStamps.
Who:
Linda Malone, engineering systems vice president, U.S. Postal Service, will serve as dedicating official.
When:
Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. PT
Where:
33814 S Meridian Road
Woodburn, OR 97071
RSVP:
The Postal Service has purchased a limited number of tickets which are required to enter the festival. Please RSVP at usps.com/tulipblossoms to sign up for a ticket.
Background:
Each fall, millions of gardeners bury bulbs in the earth, eagerly anticipating the rewards that springtime will bring. Months later, thick green leaves poke through the soil, soon revealing their treasure: tulip blossoms in spectacular variety from prim to ostentatious.
A member of the lily family (Liliaceae), the tulip (genus Tulipa) originated as a wildflower in Central Asia. Dutch immigrants brought the first tulip bulbs to America hundreds of years ago. Today, we import more than 1 billion bulbs per year.
These new stamps from the Postal Service feature closeup views of 10 different tulips in a rainbow of colors. Each flower fills almost the entire frame of the stamp, with just the top of the stem showing. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps with existing photographs by Denise Ippolito.
Tulip Blossoms will be issued as Forever stamps in booklets of 20, as well as coils of 3,000 and 10,000.
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.
