FDA Roundup: March 3, 2023

On Tuesday, the FDA approved Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) as the first treatment for Friedreich's ataxia , a rare, inherited, degenerative disease that damages the nervous system, characterized by impaired coordination and walking. Friedreich's ataxia causes progressive damage to the spinal cord, peripheral nerves and the brain, resulting in uncoordinated muscle movement, poor balance, difficulty walking, changes in speech and swallowing and a shortened lifespan. The condition can also cause heart disease. This disease tends to develop in children and teenagers and gradually worsens over time.The most common side effects of Skyclarys were an increase in alanine transaminase and an increase of aspartate aminotransferase, which can be signs of liver damage, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhea and musculoskeletal pain. See full prescribing information for additional information on the safety and effectiveness of Skyclarys.