Dole Packaged Foods Launches Good-for-You Take on the Classic Snack: Dole® Wiggles™ Fruit Juice Gels

Made with 100% fruit juice* to infuse fun into any part of the day – snack time, meal time, or dessert

Dole partners with CAMP stores to offer a first taste of Wiggles™ with a new 'Giggle for Wiggles' launch experience in support of No Kid Hungry

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading packaged fruit brand, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC , today released its latest innovation: Dole® Wiggles™ Fruit Juice Gels . A wholesome take on the classic treat, Dole® Wiggles™ Fruit Juice Gels are crafted with 100% fruit juice* to bring a new level of fun to meal or snack time throughout the day – because only the fun fruit wiggles. To kick off the fun, families can visit CAMP stores nationwide or online at camp.com/dole-wiggle today through April 30th and enjoy a delightful, interactive launch experience that'll make you giggle, chuckle, or possibly guffaw. Share your best joke with a CAMP Counselor, and they'll give you a free Dole® Wiggles™! Plus, each joke told in CAMP stores triggers a total donation of up to $10,000 to childhood hunger organization No Kid Hungry , so you can feel good AND do good while you're giggling!

The new snacks come in three bright, fruit-forward flavors: strawberry, orange, and cherry. They're not only good for you — they're also convenient for busy families on the go. Unlike many processed and sugary gelatin snacks currently found on shelves, each Dole® Wiggles™ cup delivers an excellent source of Vitamin C with no added sugar^ and no artificial flavors. Dole® Wiggles™ cups contain no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial preservatives, and are non-GMO and gluten-free.

"With many snacking options being high in processed sugars and artificial additives, parents today are looking for healthy, convenient snacks they can feel good about giving their kids," commented Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "This fun product line delivers a delicious, convenient option for parents and kids. It also contributes to the Dole Promise, which aims to bring access to good nutrition to 1 billion people and move towards zero processed sugar in all Dole products by 2025. And we're thrilled to partner with CAMP to support No Kid Hungry in their efforts to end childhood hunger."

Families are invited to CAMP locations in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Texas for a first taste of the snack and a 'Giggle for Wiggles' – because nothing turns a frown upside down like Dole® Wiggles™ Fruit Juice Gels. Kids will be encouraged to tell their best, silliest joke to a CAMP Counselor. Each laugh will trigger a $1 donation to No Kid Hungry (up to $10,000) and a complimentary Wiggles™ treat for the young jokester. The flagship Los Angeles location will feature a physical Giggle Shack, allowing budding comedians to record and share their jokes with friends and family.

"We want your silliest, cheesiest, dad-iest jokes. Every last pun of them," said Nicole Sander, SVP of Strategic Growth & Partnerships. "CAMP is in the business of creating family memories through play and laughter. Our 'Giggle for Wiggles' experience does exactly this while introducing parents to a new healthy, kid-friendly product. Try saying Giggle for Wiggles without laughing. Impossible".

Dole® Wiggles™ Fruit Juice Gels are sold in packs of four individual 4.3oz cups for an MSRP of $2.99. Look for Wiggles at select retailers and online .

For more information on nutrition facts and where to purchase, visit dolesunshine.com .

* With natural flavors and other ingredients.

^ Not a low calorie food. See nutrition facts for sugar and calorie content.

ABOUT DOLE PACKAGED FOODS, LLC.

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: snacks, ingredients, beverages, and fruit bowls. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation, and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com .

ABOUT CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail, media, and entertainment. Launched in 2018, CAMP operates nine retail locations in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Texas, and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

