Vexcel Imaging Receives Creative Content Award at 2023 Esri Partner Conference

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel Imaging received the Creative Content Award at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 4–6, 2023. This award was presented to Vexcel Data Program, a business unit of Vexcel Imaging, for delivering exceptional creative content to ArcGIS users.

Using its market-leading cameras and a fleet of fixed-wing aircraft, Vexcel collects high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data in 28 countries and territories, making it the world's largest aerial imagery program. Vexcel publishes on average 100,000 images per day. Every pixel and underlying dataset—including orthos, obliques, and digital surface models—are optimized for use in ArcGIS technology. In 2022, Vexcel launched Vexcel Image Services for ArcGIS, providing insurers, government, and other industries easier and instant access to its imagery library inside Esri apps and software.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2,800 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. Vexcel was one of 27 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

"Esri congratulates Vexcel on their 2023 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. "We are proud to partner with Vexcel to foster the use of Esri technology in support of our mutual customers."

"Winning the Creative Content award from Esri is a proud moment for us," said Robert Carroll, Vice President, Business Operations and Go-To-Market at Vexcel Data Program. "Our team's relentless efforts in leveraging Esri ArcGIS Image Dedicated and oriented imagery catalogs has been recognized with this award, and we feel more motivated than ever to keep innovating the Vexcel Data Program. Our mission is to provide GIS users with most valuable geospatial information available. This recognition from Esri acknowledges our approach and the direction we are heading towards."

Learn more at vexceldata.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Vexcel Imaging

For over 30 years, Vexcel Imaging has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors, and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. The Vexcel Data Program is the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 25+ countries. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft capture imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in unmatched, accuracy and consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vexcel Data Program