IDEMIA APPROVED AT IDENTITY ASSURANCE LEVEL 2 (IAL2) BY KANTARA INITIATIVE

IDEMIA granted NIST 800-63-3 Class of Approval under Kantara's Identity Assurance Trust Framework, further cementing IDEMIA's leading role in identity proofing technologies.

RESTON, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the leading provider of biometrics and secure identity solutions is pleased to announce that its Identity and Verification (ID&V) service has been approved by Kantara Initiative as compliant with NIST SP 800-63 rev. 3 Component Service at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) . This designation is given to organizations whose solutions adhere to best practices for high assurance identity proofing as outlined by the NIST standard.

The identity proofing and authentication market is transforming from a service delivery model characterized by in-person processes and physical credentials to a remote digital world, shaped by mobile applications and virtual services. IDEMIA's identity solutions offer organizations the means to securely verify an individual's identity, combat losses due to identity fraud and fulfill Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. Customers can complete transactions online, reducing the need for in-person visits or manual processing of identity documents, without sacrificing identity security.

"Most government agencies and commercial entities' core competencies lie outside of identity and information security. NIST's guidelines, as assessed by Kantara Initiative, provide a risk-based framework to empower organizations seeking the highest assurance levels for their technologies and solutions," said Doug Harvey, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA I&S North America. "Our incredible team of experts has built and deployed identity proofing and authentication solutions that are not only best-in-class for our customers, but easy to use and secure for their end-users, too."

Kantara Initiative Executive Director, Kay Chopard stated, "Trust in the development and deployment of identity solutions can only be achieved if organizations and their customers believe the technology has been rigorously assessed and deemed compliant with the most robust standards. We welcome IDEMIA to the Kantara "Trust Status" list of service providers and congratulate them for the hard work and team effort that goes into achieving IAL2 approval."

IDEMIA develops and licenses all algorithms internally, maintaining transparency about their development, third party testing, and evaluation by agencies such as NIST. NIST also recently evaluated IDEMIA's facial recognition algorithms as having undetectable bias for ethnicity, age, and gender. IDEMIA consistently receives among the highest rankings for accuracy and user experience in annual DHS Facial Recognition Rally results.

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Kantara Initiative is a global community focussed on improving the trustworthy use of identity and personal data. It has multiple working groups that explore innovation, standardization and develop good practice around the collection, storage and use of personal information and identity. Membership is global and is representative of all sectors and geographies. Kantara Initiative also runs the world's leading Identity Assurance programs. The US program audits companies and their products for conformance against industry standards for privacy and security around ID verification and lifecycle management. These standards are set by the National Institute of Standards & Technology ( www.nist.gov ). Kantara is the only organization able to assess against the NIST standards for identity (NIST 800-63-3). In the UK, Kantara's Certification Program allows identity service providers to measure compliance against the requirements of the UK government's Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

