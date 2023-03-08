AdventHealth Opens Dedicated Heart Failure Unit to Provide More Advanced Monitoring to Patients

The new unit at AdventHealth Tampa's Pepin Heart Institute allows cardiologists to provide advanced therapies that improve outcomes for patients.

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth Tampa announced a new 20-bed unit dedicated to patients diagnosed with heart failure. The disease affects one in five people over age 40, according to the American Heart Association, and it's one of the most common reasons people over the age of 65 go to the hospital. In many cases, heart failure can be managed with advanced medical care, medications, and lifestyle changes. This new unit allows AdventHealth's board-certified cardiologists to provide advanced therapies and highly specialized care to patients who have the most progressed stages of the disease.

"With this unit in the hospital, we are able to work together with physicians in other areas to fully understand the comprehensive needs of our patients and provide a better care plan," said Dr. JaMia Washington, fellowship-trained cardiologist in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology. "We have access to mechanical therapy support that can keep a heart beating lowering the need for a heart transplant or improve a transplant patient's health while they wait for a new heart."

AdventHealth Tampa's heart failure unit is the capstone of a larger program that also includes the most state of the art monitoring equipment such as CardioMEMS™ HF System technology, which is a small implanted device that sends heart data through Bluetooth inside a pillow, as well as heart success clinics with dedicated staff who see patients within seven days of a hospital stay, lowering their chance of returning to the hospital.

"This investment in this dedicated heart failure unit and state of the art technology is a testament to our commitment to elevate care in our community and treat patients in innovative ways that not only improve their quality of life, but also make it easier to live with this chronic disease," said Dr. Gus Agocha, a board certified and fellowship trained cardiologist specializing in advanced heart failure, heart function devices and mechanical circulatory support.

Drs. Gus Agocha, JaMia Washington, Oliver Abela, Rozales Swanson and Merna Armanious are leading the heart failure program for patients at AdventHealth Tampa. They're part of a team of over 70 board-certified cardiologists and providers serving patients in the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Heart failure symptoms include shortness of breath, chronic coughing or wheezing, swelling in feet, ankles or legs, dizziness, nausea or lack of appetite and sustained exhaustion or weakness. For an appointment, or to speak to a physician to find out more, patients can call 813-644-4572 or visit AHMGTampaBay.com.

About AdventHealth Tampa

AdventHealth Tampa is a not-for-profit 626-bed tertiary hospital specializing in cardiovascular medicine, digestive health, neuroscience, orthopedics, women's services, pediatrics, oncology, ENT, endocrinology, bariatrics, wound healing, sleep medicine and general surgery including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. The 314,000 square foot Taneja Center for Surgery at AdventHealth Tampa opened in 2021 with the future in mind, including 18 state-of-the-art operating rooms and 96 private patient rooms that will ensure life-saving medical and surgical care for generations to come. Also located at AdventHealth Tampa is the renowned AdventHealth Pepin Heart Institute, a recognized leader in cardiovascular disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment and leading-edge research. The modern adult and pediatric-dedicated emergency rooms introduce the emergency physician at the beginning of the visit, an example of how AdventHealth Tampa is committed to providing compassionate and quality healthcare. For more information to go to AdventHealth Tampa.com.

About AdventHealth West Florida Division

The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Heart of Florida, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth Lake Wales, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as seven freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Belleview ER, AdventHealth Brandon ER, AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Four Corners ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER, AdventHealth TimberRidge ER, and AdventHealth Westchase ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy, home care, mobile mammography and more. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth, and for West Florida Division, click here.

