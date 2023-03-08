FIRST ANNUAL INCLUSION@WORK GENDER REPORT LAUNCHES MARCH 12, DURING WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Launch Panel at The Equality Lounge at SXSW with Leading Voices

Delivers Action-Based Metrics for Executive Leadership with Findings on Lawsuit Likelihood, Revenue Risk, and Retention

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SXSW — The first annual INCLUSION@WORK | Gender Report, a groundbreaking survey for inclusion practitioners, executive leadership, and board directors will be released by lead pollster Prisca and discussed at a March 12 panel hosted by The Female Quotient's Equality Lounge at SXSW in Austin, TX.

The Gender Report is part of a national survey that yielded seven annual reports (Gender, Latino, Black, Asian, Indigenous, Silicon Valley, Generations) being released throughout 2023. The first report on Black American Workers was released on January 30th.

The INCLUSION@WORK survey and reports were introduced during the Davos World Economic Forum, at the UN Women hub (at the HCL Tech House) with the first-ever panel on the main or side stages of the World Economic Forum to include all five major ethnic groups of North America. Five executives shared their experiences as women during the pre-release of the INCLUSION@WORK survey.

"Our Davos panel being first-ever shows the magnitude of the opportunity to find action-based metrics to make inclusivity not just a concept but part of operations"

Najoh Tita-Reid, Global Chief Marketing Officer, LOGITECH

The purpose of the study is to give inclusion champions the hard data needed for budgeting processes around diversity and inclusion. The new research offers quantitative data needed to provide the insights to meet new 2021 ISO 30415 requirements. Each annual report has different data sets, regressions, and action-based metrics for executive leadership.

"We need real metrics, not heartfelt conversations, to tackle workplace diversity"

Joan Williams, FORBES MAGAZINE

The research was conducted by pollsters Prisca, Momentive , and AAPI Data, organized by Dr. Karthick Ramakrishnan and Dr. Pelin Kesebir. Sponsors include lead sponsor APCO Worldwide, and associate sponsors Novartis, Ascend, Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association (MMCA), Urban League, MCCA, and PowerToFly.

INCLUSION@WORK | Gender Report

In large numbers, women and men are noticing their companies are not prioritizing gender equality. The survey found Women of Color feel the most unseen and unincluded. Of any group, women value ERG, BRG, and DEI programs the most, to such a degree it surprised researchers. Men of Color, White Women, and White Men also reveal how they feel unincluded at work, but in ways and frequencies, different and divergent from stereotypes and running hypotheses. A major takeaway was that seeing the challenges of gender did not equal seeing the challenges of being of color. Similar experiences of being in the minority did not by default mean if you saw one, you saw the other – what researchers call the Blindspots Paradox. The data also showed that valuing diversity is different than seeing it. (This report looks at women and men but will expand to include nonbinary in subsequent years.)

"The collective minority is greater than the majority.

It's time we created a new equitable playbook designed by conscious leaders for everyone."

Shelley Zalis, THE FEMALE QUOTIENT

TOUGH QUESTIONS CEOS WANT TO ASK

Lead pollster, Prisca, benchmarked other major, national surveys on inclusion and spoke to hundreds of Fortune 500 C-Suite executives and chief diversity leaders globally. Prisca's review found few studies asked the tough questions C-Suites want to, but are sometimes afraid to ask. This independent, third-party investigation provides industry first-party questions at an arm's length, reducing risk concerns, and allowing organizational inclusion strategies to evolve individually as they stretch towards transparency.

"Diversity and Inclusion is not a fad. We need teachable, practical data and metrics that link transformative action to business imperatives for executive leadership"

Tracy Gee, Chief People Officer, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CORPORATE DIRECTORS (NACD)

Commonly such reports were authored from a single expertise – an academic, business, community, or research perspective – not together as with the INCLUSION@WORK reports.

UNIQUE FINDINGS*

The following are some of the key findings from the newly released report on Gender:

Stronger Business

Only 26% of workers say gender equity is a company priority.

2/3 of women say leaders using inclusive language increases productivity by a third.

Half of men and women say racial issues cost their company ~7% in revenue

Almost 1 in 2 AAPI men report feeling disadvantaged at work because of their ethnicity.

Hiring, Retention, and Career Development

79% of Black Women say improving racial climate at work is like a 13% pay raise.

When a company has ERG, BRG, and/or D&I Programs, almost all women say they would stay longer (90%) compared to women at companies without such programs (60%).

Only 14% of women of color feel they have access to senior management.

17% of women consider filing a lawsuit because of treatment at work based on identity or background.

*Monetary values indicated are for contextual and comparisons of value, not representations of a price that is attached to inclusion.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Martine Charles, martine@marcglobalcommunications.com, direct: 206-295-9114

Jenny McIntosh, jenny@marcglobalcommunications.com, direct: 480-202-7112

Prisca is a not-for-profit formed in 2017 (non-profit status in Spring 2023). It creates high production value content for narrative change campaigns. Its work is inclusive of underrepresented groups related to 11 categories: 50+ and Generations, Asian American Pacific Islander, Black / African American, Disabilities and Caregiving, Geographic Inclusion, Latino American, LGBTQ+, Military and Veteran Families, Native American, Religious Inclusion, and Women and Gender Equity.

AAPI Data is a nationally recognized publisher of demographic data and policy research on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, with hundreds of news mentions in national and local outlets. Our reputation is built on data and research that is accurate, compelling, and timely. In addition to our news impact, community organizations, government agencies, and decision-makers regularly reach out to us, to better understand key aspects of AAPI communities.

Momentive delivers intuitive, people-centric solutions that help industry leaders quickly and confidently make important decisions, take action, and achieve tangible results. Its AI-powered platform is built with a purposeful balance of humanity and technology, weaving together over 20 years of experience with data derived from billions of real questions and responses. Today, Momentive offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights through its three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

Richard Lui is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years in television, film, technology and business. He is a Senior Fellow at the think tank German Marshall Fund, DEI Research Fellow at PowerToFly, and former Research Fellow at the University of California. He has op-eds in USA Today, Politico, San Francisco Chronicle and others. Currently at NBC / MSNBC and previously with CNN Worldwide, he is the first Asian American man to anchor a daily national cable news program, and a team DuPont and Peabody winner. Lui directed the award-winning feature documentary Sky Blossom , about young family caregivers, and Hidden Wounds , a film on mental health. In addition to journalism, Richard's 15-year business career involves a fintech patent and launching six tech brands over three business cycles. Lui was a pro bono advisor on the INCLUSION@WORK series through the Asian American Journalists Association.

Dr. Karthick Ramakrishnan is associate dean of the UC Riverside School of Public Policy, and professor of public policy and political science. He is also a Board Member of The California Endowment, Chair of the California Commission on APIA Affairs, and adjunct fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC). He received his Ph.D. in politics from Princeton University. He directs the National Asian American Survey and is founder and director of AAPIData.com. He has provided consultation to public officials at the federal and local levels, and has written dozens of op-eds and appeared in over 1,000 news stories, many in major news outlets such as the New York Times, Economist, Los Angeles Times, National Public Radio, PBS Newshour, MSNBC, CBS Evening News, and CNN.

Dr. Pelin Kesebir works as a scientist at the Center for Healthy Minds, specializing in the psychology of happiness. Studying various elements of happiness (e.g., a healthy mind, healthy relationships, a healthy sense of self), Dr. Kesebir aims to arrive at an integrated understanding of what happiness is and how it can be cultivated. Her research has particularly focused on character strengths and virtues (e.g., humility, resilience, optimism) and their relation to well-being. Dr. Kesebir is also an expert in existential psychology, having examined how inescapable realities of life, such as our mortality, impact our psychological dynamics and how we should approach these realities to live happy lives. Dr. Kesebir received her doctoral degree in Social Psychology and Personality Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2009, and is originally from Istanbul, Turkey.

