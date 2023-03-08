Frequency People App Gives Users Ability To Create Social Media Their Way

First Black-Owned Company Supported By Google's Black Founders Exchange

ATLANTA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based tech founders, John York and John McAdroy believe it's time for social media to make a change. They are giving users of their new app, Frequency People the opportunity to control almost every aspect of the communities they build.

"We've been doing social media the same way for way too long." - John York , Co-Founder Frequency People

"Our app allows you to build your community, your way. It isn't about the quantity of followers, it's about the quality of engagement," says John York, Co-Founder of Frequency People.

The platform allows people to connect with others who have similar interests so they can easily create a community, actively engage, and monetize their content. The app also allows users to customize their own social platform called, Frequency Universes that are fully hosted within the app. Frequency People became an idea after founder John York attended a basketball game. As an avid sports fan, he wanted to find a way to converse with others at the game in real time to discuss what was happening right then and there. Most social platforms have users exchange through comments or tweets, but Frequency People creates an opportunity for a more interactive and engaging experience, turning those comments and tweets into real-time conversations and interactions.

"We've been doing social media the same way for way too long. It's time that users get access to more control over the content they create, the conversations they have and the communities they want to build," says York.

Frequency People will offer free and paid options. Individual users and businesses can choose to create a public or private community and monetize through the release of exclusive and non-exclusive content. Users can also access real-time data, marketing options and customization.

Frequency Features:

Frequency Communities – networks that use real-time communication such as live, chat and audio.

Frequency Universes – users can create their own customized social platform hosted within ours.

Frequency Wave Feed – interactive engagement feed to connect with other users outside of your network.

In addition to the highlighted features, Frequency People has been working on advance moderation tools that will allow network owners to set their own "frequency." By allowing network owners to set their frequencies, users can join communities that fit their style and standards. Also, by setting a "frequency" the platform will assist and enable the network owners to block comments and remove disruptive community members.

"We wanted to create a space where users could thrive within their communities and offer a place for authentic engagement built-in with enterprise solutions," says John McAdroy, Co-Founder of Frequency People.

Frequency People is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play:

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/frequency-people/id1608443524

Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.frequencyworld.app&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Visit, www.frequencypeople.com or visit their social pages, @frequencypeople.

Frequency People was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Formerly known as SpokeHub, Frequency People is a community-based social platform that allows users to create content, connect with others and collect payments in their own curated communities. Available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play. Follow at @frequencypeople.

