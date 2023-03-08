Glia Hosts Annual DCS Summit to Shape the Future of Digital Customer Service

Magic Johnson to keynote event bringing together top bank, credit union and insurance leaders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), is hosting its third annual DCS Summit on April 24th-26th at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa. The event continues to grow and will be in-person this year, representing the world's only conference focused on Digital Customer Service.

During the two-day summit, hundreds of financial institutions and industry experts will gather to experience the many facets of DCS firsthand and engage with peers to help shape the future of customer service. The event will feature distinguished entrepreneur, Olympic gold medalist and NBA Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson as the keynote speaker, exploring why interactions are the key to fulfillment and success.

"Enhancing our Digital Customer Service with Glia is an important part of our strategy moving forward," said Grace Bruins, AVP of Marketing for Horicon Bank. "Glia's DCS Summit gives us an opportunity to connect with other financial institutions, compare strategies and learn from their success."

"I'm excited to network with my peers, hear best practices and learn how to further optimize our member service. It's all about humanizing the digital experience," said Laura Lobetti, Digital Experience Manager for Community First Credit Union of Florida.

The 2023 DCS Summit marks the third event where DCS visionaries have gathered and shared inspiration about their digital transformation journeys. Attendees will hear advice, best practices and lessons learned from transitioning legacy, phone-based support to Digital Customer Service. Some of the additional 20+ speakers and sessions include Kerry Bodine , co-author of Outside In and a globally recognized customer experience expert, and Dan Michaeli , CEO and co-founder of Glia.

"We have created a unique community of financial services providers that are at the forefront of Digital Customer Service," said Michaeli. "We are excited to come together, discuss important DCS trends and opportunities and collaborate on how to best leverage the power of DCS. Together, we are creating a vision for the future of the customer and member experience."

For more information on Glia's Digital Customer Service Summit, click here .

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

