Assentia Unveils Proprietary Software, GrantPay™ and GrantPact™, to Aid in Accelerating Clinical Trial Study-Startup and Investigator Payments

RALEIGH, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assentia, Inc. today unveiled two new proprietary, SaaS-based applications, GrantPay™ and GrantPact™, designed to aid Assentia in merging its global expertise in clinical trial contract negotiations and investigative site payments with functional technology platforms. These technologies will allow Assentia to further enhance its assistance to the pharmaceutical/biotech industries in bringing life-changing therapies and devices to their intended targets faster.

As a Tech-Enabled service provider in the clinical trial space, Assentia utilizes GrantPay™ to provide unparalleled investigator site payments on a multi-currency, global scale in addition to granular forecasting and customizable reporting to assist its clients' needs and obligations. GrantPay's™ unique human-mediated-automation functionality ensures that no payment is made in error or is late, reducing its clients' need for costly budget reconciliation at the end of study.

GrantPact™ is Assentia's proprietary platform supporting its international team in negotiating and tracking global Clinical Trial Agreements, including housing tens of thousands previously negotiated legal clauses with study sites worldwide, allowing faster execution of these critical study-startup contracts. The granular and aggregate reporting functions of GrantPact™ also ensure that Assentia's clients receive real-time, transparent depictions of their study activation activities.

"Marrying our global in-country and on the ground experience with respect to site payments and CTA negotiations with advanced technology that complements our expertise is an exciting development for our teams," said Alexa Spain, Vice President of Operations at Assentia. "GrantPay™ and GrantPact™ were developed from the ground up with input from our pharma clients and Assentia subject matter experts to build platforms that enrich our ability to provide services that are consummate in the industry."

About Assentia

Assentia, Inc. is a tech-enabled Raleigh based company specializing in global clinical trial contract negotiation and investigator payments. The company acts as a functional service provider for pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs during the process of drug development. Assentia provides their clients with these services in over 60 countries. For more information, please visit assentiaglobal.com or contact info@assentiaglobal.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Assentia, Inc.