Cango Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB487.1 million ( US$70.6 million ), compared with RMB1,050.5 million in the same period of 2021. Car trading transactions revenues were RMB431.1 million ( US$62.5 million ), or 88.5% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB703.9 million in the same period of 2021.





The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB25,581.3 million ( US$3,708.9 million ) as of December 31, 2022 . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.61% and 1.38%, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 , compared with 2.44% and 1.27%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022 .

Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB1,980.5 million ( US$287.1 million ), compared with RMB3,921.7 million in the full year of 2021. Car trading transactions revenues were RMB1,596.3 million ( US$231.4 million ), or 80.6% of total revenues in the full year of 2022, compared with RMB2,227.2 million in the full year of 2021.





"Cango Haoche" platform had engaged 10,112 dealers in China's 31 provinces and 305 cities as of December 31, 2022 . During the full year of 2022, total sales were 16,490 cars, including 8,794 new energy vehicles (NEVs), resulting in an NEV penetration rate exceeding 50%.





Since the "Cango Haoche" APP was launched at the end of the second quarter of 2022, it had attracted a total of over 660,000 page views and more than 57,000 unique visitors as of the end of December, 2022.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "Despite facing numerous headwinds throughout the year, Cango successfully carried out a significant transformation during 2022. Our automotive transaction service platform covering both new and used car markets has taken shape, and excellent market feedback and increasing market demand have already validated its effectiveness.

"Our platform's user base continued to grow with increasing engagement. As of December 31, 2022, 'Cango Haoche,' our new car trading platform, engaged 10,112 dealers, up 58% year-over-year. For full-year 2022, accumulated page views and unique visitors on our 'Cango Haoche' APP exceeded 660,000 and 57,000, respectively. In addition, we further extended our cooperation with OEMs and car suppliers in the fourth quarter, solidifying our strong position with abundant vehicle sources. On the used car front, by leveraging our advantages such as abundant used car sources and one-on-one matching services, we cultivated dealers' platform usage habits and improved their platform stickiness. As of the end of 2022, 'Cango U-Car,' our used car trading platform, had 4,492 registered dealers with increasing stickiness.

"Although some uncertainty lingers on the near-term horizon, as we move through 2023, we will continue to accelerate our digitalization process and further standardize our products and services across the entire transaction chain. Leveraging Cango's valuable market know-how and solid customer base accumulated over the past ten years, we will forge ahead alongside our dealer partners for the next decade and beyond, propelling their footsteps toward success," concluded Mr. Lin.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Our fourth quarter performance once again illustrated the strength and resilience of our strategy and business model. We are confident that our refined operational efficiency and healthy balance sheet have positioned us to fully embrace new opportunities emerging from the automotive industry's broad recovery. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest wisely to advance our capabilities and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB487.1 million (US$70.6 million) compared with RMB1,050.5 million in the same period of 2021. Revenues from car trading transactions in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB431.1 million (US$62.5 million), or 88.5% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB703.9 million in the same period of 2021.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB698.7 million (US$101.3 million) compared with RMB1,207.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB481.7 million ( US$69.8 million ) from RMB880.7 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 98.9% compared with 83.8% in the same period of 2021. The change was primarily due to a higher contribution from car trading transactions to total revenues. Car trading transactions normally present a higher cost-revenue ratio, thus pushing up the overall ratio.





Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB19.2 million ( US$2.8 million ) from RMB73.8 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.0% compared with 7.0% in the same period of 2021.





General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB66.2 million ( US$9.6 million ) from RMB86.1 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 13.6% compared with 8.2% in the same period of 2021.





Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB8.4 million ( US$1.2 million ) from RMB23.6 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.7% compared with 2.2% in the same period of 2021.





Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB62.8 million ( US$9.1 million ) compared with RMB84.6 million in the same period of 2021.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB211.6 million (US$30.7 million), compared with RMB157.0 million in the same period of 2021.

NET LOSS

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB558.9 million (US$81.0 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB539.9 million (US$78.3 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the fourth quarter of 2022 were both RMB4.13 (US$0.60). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2022 were both RMB3.99 (US$0.58). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB378.9 million (US$54.9 million), compared with RMB745.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had short-term investments of RMB1,941.4 million (US$281.5 million), compared with RMB2,698.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the full year of 2022 were RMB1,980.5 million (US$287.1 million) compared with RMB3,921.7 million in the full year of 2021. Revenues from car trading transactions in the full year of 2022 were RMB1,596.3 million (US$231.4 million), or 80.6% of total revenues in the full year of 2022, compared with RMB2,227.2 million in the full year of 2021.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the full year of 2022 were RMB2,927.6 million (US$424.5 million) compared with RMB3,945.0 million in the full year of 2021.

Cost of revenue in the full year of 2022 decreased to RMB1,830.1 million ( US$265.3 million ) from RMB2,958.0 million in the full year of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the full year of 2022 was 92.4% compared with 75.4% in the full year of 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in the amount of car trading transactions.





Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2022 decreased to RMB132.8 million ( US$19.3 million ) from RMB239.3 million in the full year of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2022 was 6.7% compared with 6.1% in the full year of 2021.





General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2022 was RMB299.5 million ( US$43.4 million ) compared with RMB276.2 million in the full year of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the full year of 2022 was 15.1% compared with 7.0% in the full year of 2021.





Research and development expenses in the full year of 2022 decreased to RMB46.0 million ( US$6.7 million ) from RMB70.3 million in the full year of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the full year of 2022 was 2.3% compared with 1.8% in the full year of 2021.





Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the full year of 2022 was RMB299.9 million ( US$43.5 million ) compared with RMB197.8 million in the full year of 2021. The change was mainly due to a sequential increase in default rate over 2022.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the full year of 2022 was RMB947.1 million (US$137.3 million), compared with RMB23.2 million in the full year of 2021. This increase in loss from operations was mainly due to loss on risk assurance liabilities and provision for credit losses, as well as the decrease in total revenues and gross profit margin.

NET LOSS

Net loss in the full year of 2022 was RMB1,111.2 million (US$161.1 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the full year of 2022 was RMB952.7 million (US$138.1 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the full year of 2022 were both RMB8.11 (US$1.18). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the full year of 2022 were both RMB6.95 (US$1.01). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB450 million and RMB500 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 22, 2022, the Company had repurchased 2.4 million ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$5.2 million up to December 31, 2022.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data）









As of December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2022







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





1,434,806,922

378,917,318 54,937,847 Restricted cash - current





61,293,114

152,688,510 22,137,753 Short-term investments





2,598,935,704

1,941,432,848 281,481,304 Accounts receivable, net





223,544,396

266,836,951 38,687,721 Finance lease receivables - current, net





1,414,164,625

799,438,656 115,907,710 Financing receivables, net





62,296,261

73,818,025 10,702,608 Short-term contract asset





829,940,692

500,389,654 72,549,680 Prepayments and other current assets





982,948,637

1,356,822,028 196,720,702 Total current assets





7,607,930,351

5,470,343,990 793,125,325















Non-current assets:













Restricted cash - non-current





1,114,180,729

750,877,306 108,866,976 Goodwill





148,657,971

148,657,971 21,553,380 Property and equipment, net





19,545,933

14,689,988 2,129,848 Intangible assets





45,931,544

48,317,878 7,005,434 Long-term contract asset





495,456,805

173,457,178 25,148,927 Deferred tax assets





474,570,361

62,497,781 9,061,326 Finance lease receivables - non-current, net





1,029,262,174

260,049,967 37,703,701 Operating lease right-of-use assets





-

80,726,757 11,704,280 Other non-current assets





11,568,164

6,633,517 961,770 Total non-current assets





3,339,173,681

1,545,908,343 224,135,642 TOTAL ASSETS





10,947,104,032

7,016,252,333 1,017,260,967















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term debts





579,776,131

349,299,134 50,643,614 Long-term debts—current





938,014,362

565,143,340 81,938,082 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





719,035,377

890,836,699 129,159,184 Risk assurance liabilities





699,022,914

402,303,421 58,328,513 Income tax payable





481,854,105

313,406,680 45,439,697 Short-term lease liabilities





-

9,913,073 1,437,260 Total current liabilities





3,417,702,889

2,530,902,347 366,946,350















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term debts





486,371,672

75,869,353 11,000,022 Deferred tax liability





51,471,040

10,724,133 1,554,853 Long-term operating lease liabilities





-

76,533,208 11,096,272 Other non-current liabilities





991,610

314,287 45,567 Total non-current liabilities





538,834,322

163,440,981 23,696,714 Total liabilities





3,956,537,211

2,694,343,328 390,643,064















Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





204,260

204,260 29,615 Treasury shares





(485,263,213)

(559,005,216) (81,048,138) Additional paid-in capital





4,671,769,821

4,805,240,472 696,694,379 Accumulated other comprehensive income





(187,517,110)

66,359,902 9,621,281 Retained earnings





2,991,373,063

9,109,587 1,320,766 Total Cango Inc.'s equity





6,990,566,821

4,321,909,005 626,617,903 Total shareholders' equity





6,990,566,821

4,321,909,005 626,617,903 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





10,947,104,032

7,016,252,333 1,017,260,967

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)









For the three months ended

For the years ended







December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022







RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$

























Revenues





1,050,548,618

487,118,297 70,625,514

3,921,716,406

1,980,453,461 287,138,761 Loan facilitation income and other related income





252,002,800

11,220,332 1,626,795

1,233,556,212

146,428,758 21,230,174 Leasing income





52,680,663

27,971,392 4,055,471

251,295,105

155,522,046 22,548,577 After-market services income





36,733,261

15,752,500 2,283,898

193,786,856

71,456,769 10,360,258 Automobile trading income





703,861,083

431,145,715 62,510,253

2,227,171,554

1,596,306,698 231,442,716 Others





5,270,811

1,028,358 149,097

15,906,679

10,739,190 1,557,036 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenue





880,667,760

481,743,466 69,846,237

2,958,009,872

1,830,089,773 265,338,075 Sales and marketing





73,810,746

19,247,674 2,790,650

239,333,085

132,779,488 19,251,216 General and administrative





86,092,093

66,178,999 9,595,053

276,179,441

299,545,363 43,429,995 Research and development





23,621,268

8,442,599 1,224,062

70,278,081

45,958,842 6,663,406 Net loss (gain) on risk assurance liabilities





84,603,086

62,845,054 9,111,676

197,750,449

299,863,403 43,476,107 Provision for credit losses and other assets





58,773,728

60,245,674 8,734,802

203,415,094

319,359,716 46,302,806 Total operation cost and expense





1,207,568,681

698,703,466 101,302,480

3,944,966,022

2,927,596,585 424,461,605

























Income (Loss) from operations





(157,020,063)

(211,585,169) (30,676,966)

(23,249,616)

(947,143,124) (137,322,844) Interest income, net





7,623,469

16,611,787 2,408,483

26,373,471

43,732,652 6,340,639 Net gain (loss) on equity securities





259,584,974

3,493,202 506,467

(12,991,522)

(9,810,585) (1,422,401) Interest expense





(5,347,490)

(5,116,136) (741,770)

(14,481,195)

(16,809,263) (2,437,114) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net





2,138,005

(1,400,017) (202,983)

1,351,400

5,918,231 858,063 Other income





5,269,444

10,753,821 1,559,157

41,911,589

52,066,718 7,548,965 Other expenses





(18,106)

(677,955) (98,294)

(6,605,833)

(2,465,972) (357,532) Net income (loss) before income taxes





112,230,233

(187,920,467) (27,245,906)

12,308,294

(874,511,343) (126,792,224) Income tax expenses





11,896,807

(371,015,445) (53,792,183)

(20,852,646)

(236,696,540) (34,317,772) Net income (loss)





124,127,040

(558,935,912) (81,038,089)

(8,544,352)

(1,111,207,883) (161,109,996) Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





124,127,040

(558,935,912) (81,038,089)

(8,544,352)

(1,111,207,883) (161,109,996) Earnings (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





0.88

(4.13) (0.60)

(0.06)

(8.11) (1.18) Diluted





0.87

(4.13) (0.60)

(0.06)

(8.11) (1.18) Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings (loss) per ADS

attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





141,358,210

135,295,444 135,295,444

144,946,453

137,042,445 137,042,445 Diluted





142,105,618

135,295,444 135,295,444

144,946,453

137,042,445 137,042,445 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustment





(34,302,349)

97,086,262 14,076,185

(72,130,683)

253,877,012 36,808,707

























Total comprehensive income (loss)





89,824,691

(461,849,650) (66,961,904)

(80,675,035)

(857,330,871) (124,301,289) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s

shareholders





89,824,691

(461,849,650) (66,961,904)

(80,675,035)

(857,330,871) (124,301,289)

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended

For the years ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$





















Net income (loss)

124,127,040

(558,935,912) (81,038,089)

(8,544,352)

(1,111,207,883) (161,109,996)





















Add: Share-based compensation expenses

23,190,482

19,076,738 2,765,867

87,634,835

158,522,520 22,983,605 Cost of revenue

1,959,861

841,248 121,969

4,927,484

4,160,056 603,150 Sales and marketing

3,740,843

3,551,173 514,872

15,311,101

14,691,410 2,130,054 General and administrative

16,147,170

13,780,228 1,997,944

63,035,444

135,888,877 19,702,035 Research and development

1,342,608

904,089 131,081

4,360,806

3,782,177 548,364





















Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

147,317,522

(539,859,174) (78,272,222)

79,090,483

(952,685,363) (138,126,391) Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

147,317,522

(539,859,174) (78,272,222)

79,090,483

(952,685,363) (138,126,391)





















Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ADS-basic

1.04

(3.99) (0.58)

0.55

(6.95) (1.01) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ADS-diluted

1.04

(3.99) (0.58)

0.54

(6.95) (1.01)





















Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic

141,358,210

135,295,444 135,295,444

144,946,453

137,042,445 137,042,445 Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted

142,105,618

135,295,444 135,295,444

146,867,997

137,042,445 137,042,445

