Lumar earns SOC 2 Type 2 certification, demonstrating high data security and privacy standards for its website intelligence platform

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance indicates a company's ability to meet high external standards for data security and privacy protection. Earning this new certification is the latest achievement in Lumar's longstanding commitment to ensuring data security and privacy for its customers.

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumar, a leading website intelligence and technical SEO platform, has been awarded SOC 2 Type 2 certification following a successful third-party audit of its data security and privacy protection processes. Lumar already held SOC 2 Type 1 certification and achieving this next-level Type 2 certificate is part of the company's longstanding dedication to ensuring its customers' data remains private and secure.

The certification provides enterprise business customers with a more streamlined onboarding process by demonstrating that the Lumar platform meets high external security and privacy standards. For businesses engaging with cloud-based software solutions, SOC 2 Type 2 certification provides procurement teams with added confidence regarding a platform's commitment to data security and privacy protections. The detailed third-party audit was conducted by CyberGuard, a CPA firm dedicated to cyber security and IT compliance, with over 1,000 similar audits completed to date.

Mike Smith, VP of Infrastructure at Lumar, said of the latest SOC 2 certification achievement:

"The Lumar team has long understood the importance of keeping our customers' data and privacy secure. Earning this next level of SOC 2 certification demonstrates our adherence to the highest security and privacy standards and reflects the great work our engineers and product development teams are constantly producing behind the scenes at Lumar. As a leader in the website intelligence and technical SEO space, many of our customers are enterprise-scale businesses with a high standard that needs to be met when engaging with outside vendors, and today we're proud to have one more way to demonstrate our capability in this domain."

The System and Organization Controls (SOC) standards were developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to provide businesses with added assurance regarding their platforms' and vendors' security standards and integrity around maintaining data privacy.

About Lumar:

Lumar offers a website intelligence platform that serves as a cloud-based command center for digital teams seeking to improve their websites' technical health and organic search performance. Founded in 2010, Lumar has grown from a technical SEO solution to a full enterprise-scale website intelligence platform with a global client base, powered by ultra-fast proprietary website crawling technology. With offices in New York, London, and Krakow, Lumar's investors include Five Elms Capital and Beringea.

