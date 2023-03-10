Transformative Care for Seniors Rides Into Dallas

Community Leaders/VIPs, including Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, team up to celebrate Dedicated Senior Medical Center's concierge primary care for Metroplex's most vulnerable adults.

DALLAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading primary care provider for older adults operating more than 125 centers in 15 states, is now welcoming patients at two Dedicated Senior Medical Centers, bringing transformative primary care to two underserved greater Dallas neighborhoods. Thousands of local seniors can now benefit from preventive, affordable, VIP care from Dedicated doctors in Dallas' Skyline neighborhood, near the city of Mesquite (4808 South Buckner Blvd.), as well as Dallas' Five Mile Creek neighborhood (1111 West Ledbetter Drive).

The official grand opening of the new Dedicated Skyline center will be followed by a May grand opening celebration for the Dedicated Five Mile Creek center. Doctors at both new Dedicated centers in Dallas are seeing new patients and ushering in a new era of VIP service for the neediest populations across the Metroplex. Dedicated is rapidly expanding across Texas, already operating five centers in Houston and one center in San Antonio.

"Dallas is a world-class city with wonderful seniors who deserve best-in-class primary care. That starts today, as Dedicated Senior Medical Centers proudly bring high-touch, personalized care to Dallas and Mesquite's Medicare-eligible older adults," says Andrew "Drew" Barr, M.D., MBA, MHA, FAAFP, FACHE, Regional Chief Medical Officer for Dedicated Texas. "Our doctors look forward to welcoming Dallas' Seniors into our family demonstrating the love, dignity, and respect they deserve as we transform their healthcare in ways that are proven to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations by 33 percent."

Dedicated locates centers in communities where a lack of access to high-quality primary care and other social determinants of health have negatively impacted longevity for many years. These barriers have shortened average life spans by as much as 20 years when compared to others living in nearby more affluent zip codes. So, the innovative medical practice is working to address what Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. heralded more than 50 years ago: "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhumane."

The festive, ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday also included the participation of several members of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders squad, area faith leaders, and dignitaries. The event featured music, food, photo opportunities, and facility tours.

Dedicated doctors used the event to explain how their medical practice fulfills its purpose by being accountable for helping their patients achieve better health.

An April 2022 survey (N=185) of Dallas residents ages 65 or older and responsible for their healthcare decisions found, that among respondents self-identifying as likely to be switching their doctor:

27% say, "I do not believe I am getting the care I deserve."

19% report, "It is too difficult to get an appointment when I need one."

19% note, "The staff is unfriendly or difficult to work with."

19% declare, "My doctor does not listen to my concerns."

The Dedicated staff provides personalized, friendly care and ensures its patients can get the care they need when they need it. Dedicated doctors give patients their cell phone numbers and respond quickly to patient calls or texts. Dedicated also offers same-day telehealth or in-person appointments, whenever needed. Additionally, Dedicated centers help reduce barriers to healthy living, and help seniors benefit from community services.

"Our doctors and care teams do whatever it takes to help vulnerable seniors stay healthy and happy," explains Samiya Yasin, M.D., Skyline's Center Medical Director. "We deliver affordable VIP care that includes patients getting more frequent visits with the doctor who knows them best. Plus, Dedicated doctors give 100 percent of patients their cell phone numbers, encouraging patients to call or text anytime. And, we welcome same-day and walk-in appointments by patients in need."

The highly personalized care at Dedicated leads to happier and healthier patients, as noted by a 2022 third-party survey of more than 76,500 ChenMed patients:

94.8% report provider satisfaction.

95.3% agree their doctor listens to them.

97.0% feel their doctor shows respect.

"Dedicated doctors already have begun improving my life and health," says Wanda, a Dallas resident. "I love the treatment that they give me and they really show love and concern about my health and my well-being."

About Dedicated Senior Medical Center:

Dedicated is part of ChenMed , which today operates more than 125 centers in 15 states. The hyper-growth company employs outstanding primary care physicians and specialist doctors who are empowered to do whatever it takes to deliver VIP service; to detect and effectively manage high-risk diseases; and to reduce hospital sick days for Medicare-eligible seniors, many of whom are living with multiple and major chronic conditions. ChenMed is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies , a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine , and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute , ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report .

Bookended by Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders are: (left to right) Glen Bogner, President and Maina Gatonye, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Dedicated National Division; Kristi Glover, Regional Vice President, Dedicated Texas; Samiya Yasin, M.D., Center Medical Director, Dedicated Skyline; Dedicated Dallas patient champion Heather Hogarth-Smith; Jeffrey Hall, Center Director, Dedicated Skyline; and Andrew Barr, M.D., Regional Chief Medical Officer, Dedicated Texas. (PRNewswire)

