Anixa Biosciences Reassures Shareholders It Has No Accounts at Silicon Valley Bank

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today reassured its shareholders and the investment community that it does not have any accounts at recently collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Anixa Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Mike Catelani

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.