SING FOR HOPE PIANOS FEATURING LOCAL ARTISTS LAUNCH AT NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM ON MARCH 25, 2023

Sing for Hope Pianos Return to New Orleans' Parks and Public Arts Venues Until April 19th Featuring Key Locations Including City Park, City Hall, New Orleans Jazz Museum

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sing for Hope Pianos will take over the arts scene throughout the city of New Orleans, once again encouraging live music throughout the community. Debuting March 25th, Sing for Hope will display 11 Sing for Hope Pianos painted by local New Orleans artists which will be unveiled at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Part of the global Sing for Hope Pianos initiative, these uniquely colorful piano artworks will be available for anyone and everyone to play, listen to, interact with, and enjoy through April 19th. At the conclusion of their public residency, the Sing for Hope Pianos will be moved to permanent homes in schools and community-based organizations across the greater New Orleans area, where they will inspire lives for years to come.

"We are thrilled to be back in New Orleans for our second year in a big way debuting the 2023 Sing for Hope Pianos at the New Orleans Jazz Museum and bringing our global initiative to the local community and celebrating local artists," said Monica Yunus, Co-Founder of Sing for Hope.

Adds Co-Founder Camille Zamora, "The Sing for Hope Pianos act as creative hotspots for our communities, sparking moments of impromptu harmony between strangers and bringing joy to people of all ages! And after their time on the street, the pianos go on to their permanent homes in local hospitals, community centers and schools."

This year's Sing for Hope Pianos will feature original artwork designed by New Orleans-based visual artists and will appear at iconic locations throughout the area: the Jazz Museum, Ogden Museum, Audubon Park, City Hall, City Park, Clouet Gardens, Ashe Cultural Arts, French Quarter Visitor's Center, Royal Frenchman Hotel, The Brakeman Hotel and Royal Street Art Galleries.

"This year, we were overwhelmed with talented artists looking to participate in the program, and once again, excited to place these unique pianos within the community, so everyone can see them, play them and share the music we're most known for here in New Orleans," said Adam Lozoya, local New Orleans Sing for Hope Pianos Project Leader.

Added fellow Sing for Hope Pianos Project Leader and Creole Connection Founder, Kalli Padgett, "We're thrilled to see this program continue to boost the careers of local artists of New Orleans. Here in Louisiana, it's time to form our own modern twist on the 'Art World' out of the things that matter most."

Sing for Hope Pianos began in New York City in 2010. Today, it is one of the world's largest annually recurring public arts programs, with more than 600 one-of-a-kind piano artwork displays in public spaces spanning from The Bronx to Beirut, and from Aspen to Athens. After their public exhibition, the Sing for Hope Pianos will then be delivered to their "permanent homes" throughout New Orleans at locations like the Katrina National Memorial Foundation Museum, The Neiux Society, and Happyland Theater.

Here are the 2023 Sing for Hope New Orleans Presenting Artists:

Journey Allen ( Listen to My Soul )

Sara Hardin ( Swamp Songs )

Chrissy Campo Horne ( Winter in New Orleans )

Kendrik James ( Music to My Shel l)

Magic Moms - founder Erica Amrine ( Musical Meanderings )

Sophie Ormond ( Uptown Wanderlust )

Kalli Padgett ( Contemporary Creoles )

Andre Pellebon ( Souls of the City )

Stephanie Reed ( Courturie Forest )

Jason Rodriguez a.k.a. Art87r ( Royal )

Siphne Sylve (Remembering Hazel Scot t)

"We are so excited to be partnering once again with Sing for Hope," said Greg Lambousy, Director of the New Orleans Jazz Museum. "Our work with Adam Lozoya and his team has been very rewarding. We were especially charmed by the artistic works. Having a piano outdoors in our courtyard for visitors to play resulted in many special moments."

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; The National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts; Fosun International; and the generosity of donors like you. Learn more at singforhope.org .

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the U.S. and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal. Learn more at singforhope.org .

