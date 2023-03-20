DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Waste Solutions ("Frontier") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Absolute Waste Services, Inc. ("AWS"). Founded in 2001, AWS is a provider of residential, commercial, and roll off waste collection services based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Frontier Waste Solutions Acquires Absolute Waste Services

Frontier is a leading solid waste and recycling company delivering a wide range of services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in numerous communities throughout the North Texas, Central Texas, South Texas, Greater Houston, and Coastal Bend areas. The acquisition of AWS represents Frontier's 17th acquisition since its inception and expands existing operations in the Corpus Christi market.

"We are thrilled to complete the acquisition of AWS," stated John Gustafson, CEO of Frontier. "The addition of AWS increases our presence and density in the Corpus Christi market, allowing us to serve our customers better. We look forward to continuing to build on AWS's success and providing our new customers and employees the excellent service and support that Frontier is known for."

About Frontier Waste Solutions

Frontier Waste Solutions is a leading non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services company serving numerous communities throughout the North Texas, Central Texas, South Texas, Greater Houston, and Coastal Bend areas. Frontier provides a variety of services ranging from weekly garbage collection, bulk item and brush removal, recycling services, dumpster rentals, industrial/roll-off services and municipal contract services. Frontier is committed to quality, customer service, safety, and environmental responsibility on all operational fronts while striving to become a part of the communities served.

Frontier is a Texas-based company that was founded in 2017 with the acquisition of several waste companies operating across north, central, and south Texas. The company is led by Frontier's founder, John Gustafson, who is a respected executive in the waste management industry with nearly 30 years of experience serving Texas cities. Gustafson and his leadership team have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in the waste and recycling industry servicing cities throughout the State of Texas.

