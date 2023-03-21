ARCLINE RAISES $4.5 BILLION FOR THIRD FUND

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management LP ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the closing of its third fund, Arcline Capital Partners III LP ("Fund III"), with aggregate capital commitments of $4.5 billion.

Since inception in 2019, Arcline has invested in 20 platform companies and completed 90 add-on acquisitions with recurring revenue business models in high-value sectors, including aerospace and defense, energy transition, food and beverage, health and safety, life sciences, medical devices and micro-electronics.

Arcline commented, "We would like to thank our new and returning investors for their enthusiasm in backing the Arcline team. Fund III will continue to focus on opportunities where Arcline can create value by accelerating the growth of high-quality companies in partnership with talented business owners, industry executives and management teams."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel to Arcline.

About Arcline

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in companies that are meaningful to the world and enable a better future. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include aerospace and defense, energy transition, food and beverage, health and safety, life sciences, medical devices and micro-electronics. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information about Arcline's investment philosophy and values, visit www.arcline.com.

