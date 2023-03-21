CGT Staffing Partners with Law Firms to Build Comprehensive and Productive Teams

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies continue to reimagine their personnel structure in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a particular shift among law firms. Law offices are hiring purposefully with an eye on expansion, reevaluating their billing practices, and adapting to digitized work and recordkeeping practices. In tandem, firms are moving from on-premises to hybrid and full cloud environments, a nod to accelerating green initiatives and the expanded dynamics of modern businesses, where remote tasks are performed in tandem with traditional office work.

(PRNewsfoto/CGT Staffing) (PRNewswire)

"CGT Staffing has proven itself as a key partner to a number of expanding firms," said Alaina Santucci, Senior Account Manager. "In conjunction with our clients' ongoing investment in personnel and support staff, we've realized great success delivering office coordinators, technical writers, and marketing managers to clients of every size."

The same is true of I.T. roles – a long-time niche specialty of CGT Staffing – as organizations reimagine and expand their cybersecurity, cloud services, and business intelligence teams. "We're immensely proud of our start as a full-service I.T. staffing firm," said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing. "We're equally proud of our measured diversification into other industries, among the most vibrant of which has been work with our legal clients. With a proven record of credible success among national firms, we're thoughtfully positioned to offer holistic, comprehensive solutions, from sourcing and vetting to payrolling and managed services."

Overlapping areas of practice have necessarily led many firms to compete for the same talent. Intellectual property law is a rapidly expanding office within most firms, increasingly seeking candidates with viable Patent and Trademark (USPTO) experience. Similarly, the demand for litigators and specialists remains high, as bankruptcy, real estate, labor, and mergers and acquisitions remain keystone industries. "Investment in personnel and mindful expansion – these are consistent challenges on the road to building a better business," said Welge. "We are conscientious stewards of the human element of expansion, and we look forward to delivering the highest-quality candidates to our clients, understanding that it's never a one-size-fits-all solution. Like people, every business is different. We find satisfaction in putting the pieces together for all involved."

About CGT Staffing

Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing, formerly CompuGroup Technologies, is a national full-service staffing firm based in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Media Contact

Harton Semple

438 Division Street, Sewickley, PA 15143 (800) 813-4595

Inquiries@cgtstaffing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CGT Staffing