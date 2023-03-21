ECOVACS Launches State-of-the-Art, AI Powered Robot Vacuum DEEBOT T10 OMNI, Offering the Ultimate Hands-Free Cleaning Solution

With auto-grade self-driving technology and smart assistant YIKO, deep whole-home cleaning is just a voice command away

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global market leader in service robotics, has announced the company is bringing its latest robot vacuum, DEEBOT T10 OMNI, to the US market. The all-in-one cleaning assistant features the company's pioneering technology in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep-clean solutions, offering the ultimate hands-free cleaning experience that gives users peace of mind as they focus on their day-to-day lives.

Its innovative features equip the device with the ability to precisely calculate home layouts, flexibly respond to environmental changes for smooth navigation, and automatically map out the best sweeping and mopping routes for a personalized cleaning experience. Also, a powerful motor and smart voice assistant, YIKO maximizes convenience and efficiency for users while maintaining a pristine and healthy living environment.

"Innovation has been embedded into the DNA of ECOVACS since its inception. However, the true aim of our innovation is to make state-of-the-art cleaning solutions more accessible to customers worldwide, while also redefining the role of robotic vacuums in our daily lives by freeing people from tedious household chores. This is the principle reflected in the creation of the X1 series, our flagship all-in-one robotic cleaner powered by ECOVACS's award-winning feature. This year, we have taken a step further by upgrading the T series with the same functionality, creating a versatile and powerful household cleaning solution while allowing customers to enjoy unbeatable prices," said Peter Cao, General Manager of ECOVACS Americas.

The ultimate solution for all your cleaning needs

The unparalleled deep-cleaning ability of DEEBOT T10 OMNI is made possible by OZMO™ Turbo 2.0. Supercharged by this technology, the two mopping pads operate at high speed, capable of rotating at 180 revolutions per minute (RPM) with downward-directed force that enables the device to remove some of the toughest stains standing in its way. Its highly absorbent pads are effective for wiping away both water and dust on any type of surface, plus its 5,000 Pa suction power that turns DEEBOT T10 OMNI into a killer of stubborn dirt and debris. The high-performance motor powers a main floating brush and dual-sided brushes that can leave the hardest-to-reach areas spotless, including tight corners and floor gaps.

With advanced AI-Powered innovation, DEEBOT T10 OMNI is as smart as you wish it to be

The navigation system of DEEBOT T10 OMNI incorporates the advanced technology of TrueMapping 2.0, which leverages the benefits of LiDAR laser technology and dToF sensors. These are widely used in self-driving cars and unmanned drones, to detect distance and track location for precise movements, with the ability to generate 3D views of a home space to identify in-depth details. Working in tandem with a new front-facing camera, its AI and computer vision technology, AIVI 3.0, makes it highly nimble when navigating across obstacles. With those features, DEEBOT T10 OMNI is also a great assistant for home monitoring, which can send alerts and communicate with users through a two-way audio system.

YIKO, a voice control system that does not require third-party software support, enables users to control their DEEBOT T10 OMNI through natural language commands, providing a fully hands-free experience. By simply speaking to YIKO, users can initiate, stop or modify cleaning tasks, without the need for a smart speaker or other systems, reducing the costs and streamlining the smart home setup for users.

Auto-Cleaning and Emptying minimize the effort for device maintenance

DEEBOT T10 OMNI delivers a seamless and effortless cleaning experience from start to finish, thanks to the all-in-one OMNI Station that makes maintaining the robot easier than ever. The auto-cleaning features of the station mimic hand-washing to effectively remove dirty liquid absorbed by the mop pads, followed by a hot air-drying procedure that keeps them moisture- and bacteria-free, all completed without any manual setting or operation. In addition, the large-capacity dust bag can hold up to 3 liters of dirt collected by the vacuum, which only needs to be replaced once every eight weeks.

DEEBOT T10 OMNI is now available on Amazon for $1199.99. Customers can enjoy an early bird price of $899.99 until March 30th. The initial 300 buyers will be given free accessories valued at $150, which include a set of DEEBOT buddy kits, a set of mopping pads, and a set of dust bags.

