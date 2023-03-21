Once Upon a Farm Partners with Little Sleepies to Celebrate National Sleep and Nutrition Month with a Vibrant Collection of Fun Pajamas and Nutritious Snacks

A portion of the sales from the collaboration will benefit Save the Children through Once Upon a Farm's 'A Million Meals' Initiative aimed at providing nutritious meals to kids in food insecure communities in America.

BERKELEY, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm , the next generation children's nutrition company and makers of organic, crave-worthy snacks and meals for kids of all ages, has partnered with Little Sleepies a mama-founded sleepwear & lifestyle brand known for its buttery soft Lunaluxe™ bamboo PJs to celebrate National Sleep Awareness and Nutrition month this March. The collaboration will feature a fresh collection of nutritious snack bundles and Little Sleepies signature cozy pajamas and accessories designed in Once Upon a Farm's vibrant fruit and veggie illustrations to inspire a lifetime of healthy eating and sleeping.

Once Upon a Farm x Little Sleepies Collaboration (PRNewswire)

"At Once Upon a Farm, we know nutrition and sleep go together like fruits and veggies," said Once Upon a Farm Cofounder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner. "Research suggests that the importance of sleep is right up there with nutrition and exercise to optimize your child's health—and any parent knows that sleep, exercise, and nutrition go hand in hand. We believe healthy habits and cozy night times can be fun and exciting which is why we partnered with Little Sleepies and their signature jammies (the softest ever)—decorated with Once Upon a Farm's celebrated farm fresh goodness. Little Sleepies shares our goal of giving kids the best and sharing the goodness with others in the process. We are so excited to launch this collection with them!"

The full collection will include limited-edition pieces available in size preemie - 16 and adult women sizes XS - 3XL. Prices for the Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm collection range from $12-$68. The new collection launches on Tuesday, March 21st at 12pm EST. Shop it here .

In addition, the partnership gives back. A portion of the collection proceeds will be donated to Save the Children through Once Upon a Farm's A Million Meals program which aims to provide 1,000,0000 nutritious meals to kids in food insecure communities in America by 2024. For every variety pack purchased, Once Upon a Farm will donate 5 nutritious meals to Save the Children and for every sleepwear item purchased, Little Sleepies will donate $1.00* to Save the Children (*Max donation: $10,000).

The collection arrives on the heels of Once Upon a Farm's collaboration with Calm - the #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation - to bring families a soothing bedtime story narrated by Garner. Through both partnerships, Once Upon a Farm aims to highlight the importance of both good nutrition and healthy sleep habits for kids and parents.

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, a better story starts here. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches) or freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection– to support your growing kids at every stage. Each of our organic, non-GMO, non-dairy recipes contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious snacks your entire family will love.

About Little Sleepies:

At Little Sleepies, we make buttery soft sleepwear that your whole family will love. Created by a Mom, our PJs are thoughtfully designed for long lasting comfort and maximum cuteness! Our Signature and Limited-Edition prints are made from Lunaluxe™ bamboo viscose fabric, custom-milled to make the most comfortable PJs you'll ever experience. Fresh prints drop weekly for sweet matching moments, year-round.

The full Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm collection will feature limited-edition pieces available in size preemie-16 and adult women's size XS - 3XL. The collection also features Once Upon a Farm snack bundles and a matching pouch cooler. (PRNewswire)

