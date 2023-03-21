Tangram Insurance Services Announces Leadership Team Expansion

PETALUMA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency (MGA) and Program Manager, has announced leadership team growth with the addition of Heidi Wolf as Senior Vice President of Operations and Christina Conlan as Vice President of Finance and Accounting.

Heidi joins Tangram as SVP of Operations. She oversees all operational aspects for the company, including compliance, BPO management, system/technology deployments and administration, billing, and workflow management. She brings over 23 years of industry experience, most recently as the Director of Operations for a large, national MGA. Heidi began her career on the insurance carrier side, where she spent over 10 years in Business Development and Underwriting for a large national insurance company. She is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where she earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a minor in Operations Management.

Christina began her career in the insurance industry over 20 years ago selling commercial truck insurance for a large specialty MGA based in the Northeast. She later moved into the accounting realm and spent the past 15 years building a finance operation to support fast growing MGA and retail operations . At Tangram, she will oversee and support all aspects of accounting, budgeting, M&A and more. Christina holds a BA in Psychology from Immaculata University and later received her MBA in accounting/business management from DeSales University.

"Christina and Heidi bring years of meaningful knowledge and relevant experience to Tangram. I am thrilled to add leaders who will enhance our growth strategy, team, and culture," said Rekha Skantharaja, CEO of Tangram Insurance Services.

Christina Conlan

VP of Finance and Accounting

cconlan@tangramins.com

707-241-9004

Heidi Wolf

Senior Vice President of Operations

hwolf@tangramins.com

707-786-6283

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to many industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

