ChenMed Bestows First-Ever Orchid Awards: Five Outstanding Healthcare Workers Recognized for Transforming Care with VIP Service

MIAMI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading medical practice providing personalized, VIP, primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has established a new quarterly award to honor the inspiration, passion and commitment demonstrated by team members transforming the care of the neediest populations. The Orchid Award honors the excellence of clinical support staff whose work, day after day, brightens the lives of underserved, older Americans.

The inaugural group of five 2023 ChenMed Orchid Award winners includes:

Monica Jones, Patient Continuity and Needs Advocate – Dedicated Senior Medical Center, Clearwater, Florida:

Monica goes above and beyond to meet patients' needs, including reaching out to them when they are lonely and need support. She reaches out in moments of need to make a difference. She does this out of pure love and the joy of giving.

Raquel Garcia, Center Clinical Manager – Chen Senior Medical Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida:

Raquel is always on the move. She makes sure all her care promoters keep finding ways to love on and delight patients as they help doctors transform care. Plus, Raquel frequently spotlights key patient experience quality measures to fuel constant improvement in service outcomes. She also is always ready and available to help anyone and everyone at the center, leading by example to better fuel an amazing culture of service excellence.

Kierra Davis, Care Facilitator – Chen Senior Medical Center, Hollywood, Florida:

Kierra consistently leads her center's efforts to provide comfort and hope to those experiencing hard times. In addition to organizing flowers and cards, she attends funerals for patients who have passed, and even family members of patients, regularly. She keeps track of our late patients' birthdays, sends cards during the holidays, and reaches out to invite family and surviving spouses to center events.

Raneshia Lee, Care Promoter – Dedicated Senior Medical Center, St. Louis, Missouri:

Raneshia has done so much for her patients. Her compassion and hard work are effortless and genuine. She goes out of her way to care for patients, including coordinating medication delivery at a patient's home. She is always willing to adjust her schedule based on the needs of the center. She even recruited family members to join the ChenMed family.

Jennifer Arthur, Care Facilitator – JenCare Senior Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia:

Jennifer is a disciplined and dedicated woman who demonstrates passion in her work. She recently noticed a patient lose balance in the parking lot and she rushed out the door to help the patient. Her sense of urgency to care for our patients is just one of the ways she demonstrates our values of love, accountability and passion.

The award itself is named to celebrate ChenMed co-founder, Mary Chen, whose favorite flower – the orchid – symbolizes love and strength across many cultures and customs. Eligible recipients of the ChenMed Orchid Award include care promoters, care facilitators, care coordinators, pharmacy technicians, radiology technicians, echocardiogram technicians, patient continuity and needs advocates (PCNAs), case managers, clinical managers, and operational managers. Not only do they perform vital medical tasks across ChenMed's national footprint, but they also treat patients, families, and caregivers with respect, kindness, and dignity, while building trust and inspiring those around them to do more and do better for their patients.

"We are honored to shine a light on the clinical support staff who are the soul of our primary care provider-led practice and who play a key role in detecting and managing high-risk diseases that allow us to reduce the hospital sick days of our beloved senior patients," said Stephanie Chen, J.D., Chief Legal, and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "These employees are skilled medical heroes whose service should be recognized and applauded, and we established the Orchid Award to do just that."

The entire ChenMed family congratulates these first-ever Orchid Award winners. Any staff member can nominate a colleague for the quarterly Orchid Award. Winners receive a special gift, which includes a ChenMed Orchid Award enamel pin, a glass trophy, and recognition in ChenMed internal communications materials and quarterly Town Hall meetings.

About ChenMed

ChenMed is a privately-owned medical, management, and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. Headquartered in Miami, the company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Twice named a " Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek , celebrated as a Fortune "Change the World" company, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute , ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth. Its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report .

