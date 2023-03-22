Fiberon secures Environmental Product Declaration for Wildwood composite cladding

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Further proving its commitment to product transparency and sustainable manufacturing, Fiberon, a leader in wood-alternative boards, has issued an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its Wildwood composite cladding product. The third-party EPD offers a detailed look at the environmental impact of Wildwood, including raw material extraction, manufacturing, product disposal and more. Fiberon is one of the first leading composite manufacturers to release an EPD for its cladding product.

"We proudly make products that are good for both your building and our planet," Kate Haws, Fiberon's director of brand marketing, said. "Each chapter of our composite cladding story starts from environmental consciousness, which is why we're happy to share our full sustainability story with full transparency."

To issue the EPD, SCS Global Services conducted a life cycle assessment of Wildwood. The assessment examined nearly all phases of the product's life cycle: raw material extraction and processing, transport to manufacturer, product manufacturing and packaging, and product disposal.

The life cycle assessment confirmed that Wildwood is in conformance with numerous environmental ISO standards, including ISO 14025, 14040, 14044 and 21930, all of which are required of products used in LEED v4-certified builds. Also in compliance with LEED v4 standards, Wildwood's EPD is scoped for cradle-to-gate.

Wildwood is made in the U.S. at a facility that uses a closed-loop water system, preventing enough water to fill 5,300 Olympic-size swimming pools from ending up in the waste stream. The composite boards are made with at least 94 percent recycled materials, including both wood and plastic. With this approach, Fiberon saves more than one million trees from being cut down each year and recycles an average of 100 million pounds of plastic annually.

While traditional wood cladding is pressure-treated with chemicals and requires regular refinishing, Wildwood never needs to be sanded, stained or painted, which supports healthier air quality throughout its lifetime. The durable composite core of Wildwood ensures exceptional resistance to rotting, cracking, insects and decay.

Both the EPD and life cycle assessment can be found online.

For more information on Wildwood composite cladding, visit fiberoncladding.com. To learn more about Fiberon's sustainability initiatives, visit balance.fiberondecking.com.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE composite decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN). Learn more about Fortune Brands Innovations at www.FBIN.com.

