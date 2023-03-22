U.S. Department of Education Selects Territorium as a Finalist in the $1 Million Future Finder Challenge

SAN ANTONIO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Education has named Territorium as a finalist in the Future Finder Challenge , a $1 million challenge to reimagine career navigation for adult learners. This is the first time the Department has launched a challenge to advance the education technology space for adult learners. As a finalist, Territorium will receive $50,000 and advance to the Stage 2 virtual accelerator.

Territorium's industry-leading solution, LifeJourney , is an AI-powered toolkit designed to facilitate the intersections and transitions between education, and workforce readiness. The secure and interoperable toolkit enables learners to take control of their digital credentials and improve their lifetime earning power through personalized learning, assessments, and career opportunities with a data-rich, skills-based comprehensive learner record (CLR) of each learner's capabilities.

"LifeJourney enables adult learners and workers to demonstrate their whole selves inside and outside the classroom and be recognized for what they know in ways that traditional education can't, in our current models of learning and measuring outcomes," said Jonell Sanchez, Chief Growth Officer, Territorium. "We are honored to be selected by the U.S. Department of Education as a finalist in the Future Finder Challenge and are proud to be helping to advance digital career navigation for adult learners."

The challenge received 76 submissions in response to the Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education's (OCTAE) invitation to build digital career navigation tools that better support adult learners. Entrant teams — including minority-, women-, Veteran-, LGBTQ+-, and Native American-owned organizations from 29 states — submitted prototypes ranging from skills assessment and career matching to mentor access and job application tools. To evaluate submissions, the challenge brought together multidisciplinary panels of reviewers and judges with expertise in adult education, edtech, career navigation, industry, and inclusion and accessibility. One grand-prize winner will receive $500,000, and up to two runners-up will receive a share of at least $250,000.

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium is certified by 1EdTech and has supported more than 11 million users worldwide. Territorium serves Fortune 100 companies, education service providers, technology organizations, education ministries and systems, K12, post-secondary institutions, and workforce providers. For more information, visit www.territorium.com.

