American Urological Association's Urology Scientific Mentoring and Research Training (USMART) Academy Welcomes the 2023 Cohort

BALTIMORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association's (AUA) Urology Scientific Mentoring and Research Training (USMART) Academy is pleased to announce the 2023 cohort of mentees. The USMART Academy was conceptualized in 2016 by the AUA Office of Research and has helped dozens of emerging urologists representing a range of research areas.

The program was specifically developed to assist young urology physician-scientist's transition to research independence with the help of professionals with exemplary reputations of mentorship and research funding.

"The USMART Academy is so important to us at the AUA because it helps foster creativity and supports the next generation of urologists." said Edward Messing, MD, AUA president. "There is a need for strong mentorships to help advance our field, and we are proud to offer this opportunity."

Thanks to the success of the USMART Academy and the growing consensus on the value of mentorship early in the research career pipeline, the program doubled the available mentee positions in 2022— now offering 10 mentees a spot in the Academy. The program also expanded its mission to increase mentorship specifically for budding physician-scientists from groups underrepresented in the biomedical workforce.

"We're excited to welcome the 2023 cohort to the USMART Academy," said Steven Kaplan, MD, chair of the AUA's Research Council. "This year we are thrilled to increase the diversity of our participants and help champion more diverse future urology leaders."

Congratulations to 2023 USMART mentees:

Eric Ballon-Landa , MD, Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Helen Bernie , DO, Assistant Professor, Indiana University , Indianapolis

Raju Chelluri , MD, Fellow, Fox Chase Cancer Center

Smita De , MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Cleveland Clinic

Kirtishri Mishra, MD, Assistant Professor, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Nicolas Montalbetti , PhD, Instructor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Maya Overland , MD, PhD, Fellow, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Benjamin Ristau , MD, Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut Health Center

Alexander Small , MD, Assistant Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Hong Truong , MD, Assistant Professor, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Early-career physician-scientists and urology researchers interested in applying to the USMART Academy can visit https://www.auanet.org/research-and-data/research-resources/usmart.

Established researchers interested in volunteering as mentors can contact the AUA at research@auanet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

