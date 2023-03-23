America's Best Carpet & Tile Partners with Great Range Capital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Best Carpet & Tile (ABCT), which provides full-service flooring solutions, has been acquired by Kansas City-based private equity firm Great Range Capital (GRC). The partnership will support ABCT's continued growth and expansion in both new and existing markets.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, ABCT provides flooring services to commercial and residential customers, with a primary focus on single family and multifamily rental property investors, owners and managers. The Company offers a broad range of flooring products and provides installation, cleaning, and repair services. With a reputation for best-in-class quality and customer service, ABCT is a market leader and reliable partner to customers.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Great Range Capital," said Jeff Cantor, who will continue as an owner and CEO of ABCT. "The team supports our vision for the company's future, and is fully invested in ABCT's growth, and we look forward to serving more customers in new markets while maintaining our leading service levels for existing customers."

"Jeff and his team have built an impressive company," said Paul Maxwell, Managing Partner with GRC. "We're eager to bring ABCT's reputation for top-notch service and quality to new markets, both organically and through new partnerships."

About America's Best Carpet & Tile

America's Best Carpet & Tile is a full-service flooring business providing installation, cleaning and repair services to commercial and residential customers. Learn more at flooringmemphis.com

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Great Range Capital