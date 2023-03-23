C2FO Recognized for B2B Payments Innovation in 7th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO , the world's on-demand working capital platform, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the B2B Payments Innovation Award in the seventh annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market today.

The FinTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of C2FO's CashFlow+™Card, which was added to the company's suite of working capital products in 2022. This innovative early payment rewards card provides another fast, flexible and easy way for businesses to control their cash flow. As an extension of C2FO's Early Payment program, which has delivered over $262 billion in working capital worldwide since 2008, the CashFlow+ Card provides significant value to C2FO's customers. Card users get paid in full without offering a discount to their buyers and earn 1% cash back on all purchases. The card is issued by Sutton Bank and pursuant to a license by Visa® Inc.

"We are thrilled to have the CashFlow+ Card selected by FinTech Breakthrough as this year's B2B Payments Innovation Award recipient," said Karan Sarin, senior vice president and GM of Card Products at C2FO. "We created this card to build on C2FO's long-standing goal to enable our customers to better protect their margins and improve cash flow by helping them get paid early. And, in this environment, we know it's more critical than ever for businesses to have access to cash flow. Between customer response to the card and the recognition from FinTech Breakthrough, we know the CashFlow+ Card is a solid one-of-a-kind solution for businesses."

C2FO continues to expand the functionality of the card, and in February 2023, announced several new features, including auto-loading of funds, the ability for C2FO customers to transfer money from external accounts onto the customer's card, and the ability to add authorized users. Additional features are forthcoming later this year.

"Businesses are facing a cash flow squeeze unlike any we've seen in recent years. The CashFlow+ Card, combined with the company's Early Payment platform, addresses this need head-on and serves as a powerful addition to C2FO's suite of working capital solutions that help businesses get paid sooner," said James Johnson, managing director of FinTech Breakthrough. "The CashFlow+ Card reimagines the entire B2B payments process, giving businesses more options and flexibility. Congratulations to C2FO on winning the B2B Payments Innovation Award!"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the fintech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's on-demand working capital platform, providing fast, flexible and equitable access to low-cost capital to nearly 2 million businesses worldwide. Using patented Name Your Rate® technology and a suite of working capital solutions, companies can get paid sooner by the world's largest enterprises — unlocking billions in risk-free capital. With a mission of ensuring that every business has the capital needed to thrive, C2FO has delivered more than $262 billion in funding around the world. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Kansas City, USA, with offices around the globe, C2FO is working to build a better, more inclusive financial system every day. To learn more, visit C2FO.com .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

