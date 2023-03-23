China's solution: Community with a shared future for mankind

BEIJING, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on building a community with a shared future for mankind:

At the entrance to Chinatown in San Francisco, there is a plaque that reads: "Tian Xia Wei Gong," which means "All under heaven belong to all people." This is the Confucian scholars' understanding of "Tian Xia," or "all under heaven" in pre-Qin times, and also people's vision of what "all under heaven" should be like. Over millennia, such a plain wish has been gradually incorporated into the DNA of Chinese culture.

Rooted in such historical background, Chinese President Xi Jinping initiated the idea of "building a community with a shared future for mankind," which serves as China's solution to the everchanging global landscape complexed by multiple challenges. Over a decade, the solution has become clearer in practice.

"When the world is in chaos, no country would live in peace; when a country is in chaos, every household would suffer." Peace and security not only represent the long-standing belief of all Chinese people, but also the basic premise of human development. China, as a player in the world, has always been doing its bit. From South Sudan to Lebanon and Cyprus, the blue helmets of China's peacekeeping forces could be seen safeguarding inhabitants in the conflict zones. On the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, the Chinese Navy escort fleet has guaranteed the safety of vessels from various countries passing by. In non-traditional security issues including cyber security, public health and environmental issues, China has been upholding multilateralism, seeking communication and cooperation with other countries while leveling up its own capacity of coping with problems, and providing support for countries in need.

"A single flower does not make spring, while one hundred flowers in full blossom bring spring to the garden." The "winner takes all" is never the rationale behind any choice made by China, instead, inclusiveness and win-win results are always pursued. With such a mindset, China cooperated with Indonesia and built the latter's first high-speed railway — the Jakarta-Bandung HSR, which speeds up the economic activity and improves livelihoods in Indonesia. Juncao, literally meaning "fungus grass," played an important role in China's poverty alleviation. Benefitting from the innovative Juncao technology, China shared it with underdeveloped countries like Fiji and Papua New Guinea, free of any charge, in an effort to help these countries alleviate poverty and pursue prosperity. Be a friend in need and teach others how to fish, China has time and again epitomized these inclusive practices that benefit others.

"Delicious soup is cooked by combining different ingredients." The ancient saying highlights diversity, which was inherited by China even to this day. Civilizations are equal and should be treated with an open mind; countries should dialogue on an equal playing field and learn from and help each other. Earlier, the national treasures of Afghanistan toured around the world to avoid war damage in the form of exhibitions. China stepped out and arranged exhibitions in multiple museums for protection. China and France have cooperated in the restoration work of Notre Dame; China helped Nepal restore the nine-storeyed Basantapur complex… They are working to conserve treasures that are invaluable assets for all of humanity.

"Heaven and earth coexist with me; all things and I are one." These deep words by Zhuangzi have captured the Chinese people's attitude towards nature: Respect it and seek harmony with it. Building a clean and beautiful world is a necessary part in building a community with a shared future for mankind. To that end, China has stepped up efforts to reduce carbon emissions, improve eco-environmental conditions, in the meantime helping the African countries develop clean energies, and collaborate with other countries in bio-diversity conservation, safeguarding the common homeland of humanity, and leaving a legacy for future generations.

No individual and no country exist in isolation. With the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the coming decade will be more beautiful.

