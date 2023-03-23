ZenLedger Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Reaffirming Dedication to Trust and Integrity as an Industry Leader

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger , the leading platform for crypto taxes and forensic accounting, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. This accomplishment marks a significant step forward for ZenLedger, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for its customers.

ZenLedger (PRNewswire)

ZenLedger Raises the Bar in Crypto Tax Security with SOC 2 Compliance

SOC 2, a framework established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates an organization's capacity to ensure a secure and confidential setting for customer data. ZenLedger's attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance is a testament to the effectiveness of its security controls and procedures.

To achieve SOC 2 compliance, ZenLedger worked closely with Secureframe , a platform that enables organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards. Secureframe drove ZenLedger's continuous compliance strategy, which included the ability to continuously track, monitor, and remediate any compliance needs.

Independent auditor Boulay confirmed that ZenLedger's information security controls align with leading industry standards for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity. SOC 2 compliance guarantees ZenLedger's commitment to implementing best practices that protect customer data.

"Achieving SOC 2 Compliance is a must for us in order to ensure trust from our community," said Pat Larsen, CEO and co-founder of ZenLedger. "At ZenLedger, we take our responsibility to protect customer data very seriously. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."

ZenLedger's achievement of SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance comes at a time when trust and integrity need to be at the core of every business. With this certification, ZenLedger is well-equipped to continue to provide secure and reliable services to its customers.

About ZenLedger

Founded in 2017 and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate crypto tax liability and populate your forms. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors and tax professionals stay compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, 20+ DeFi protocols, NFTs, and all wallets. Our team of engineers is always working hard to add more native integrations and features, and our customer support specialists are online 7 days a week to walk through any issues.

About Secureframe

Secureframe is the leading platform for security compliance automation. Secureframe makes obtaining and maintaining the most rigorous global compliance standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, easy and effortless. With over 100+ integrations to core services such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Github, JAMF, and Okta, Secureframe automatically and continuously collects audit evidence, runs security awareness training, monitors infrastructure, and more. We've made compliance easy for hundreds of companies including Stream, Dooly, Lob, Instabase, Slab, and Doodle. Get compliant the smart way at secureframe.com.

Media Contact

Paul Garland

Director, Marketing

PR@zenledger.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZenLedger