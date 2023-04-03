LG DRIVES TV ENERGY EFFICIENCY

As Signatory to Historic Industry-NGO Voluntary Agreement, LG Commits to Low Standby Power, Future Efficiency Improvements

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics (LG) ushered in Earth Month as a signatory to the landmark voluntary agreement – spearheaded by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA®), the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) – that will significantly improve the energy efficiency of TVs sold in the United States and Canada.

This historic agreement will take TV energy efficiency to the next level, "helping American consumers save money while taking climate action," according to Thomas Yoon, CEO of LG Electronics North America. "LG is proud to fight climate change through energy efficiency," he said.

Applauding LG's commitment to driving TV energy efficiency, CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said the agreement "shows how a voluntary, cooperative approach can drive energy savings and carbon emissions reduction while protecting innovation and competition."

Under the agreement, LG and other signatories, including ACEEE and NRDC, agreed to:

Ensure that at least 90 percent of TVs sold in the U.S. and Canada by 2026 will have a standby-mode power usage of no more than 2.0 watts,

Develop additional on-mode power usage commitments within a year,

Retain an independent auditor to oversee and confirm the accuracy of third-party lab testing and manufacturer-submitted confidential sales data, and

Publicly disclose energy efficiency information.

According to CTA, the first phase of agreement will result in savings of an estimated 58 terawatt-hours once fully realized, with consumers saving more than $2.4 billion annually and avoiding more than 10 million metric tons of CO 2 emissions per year. These savings should further increase under a second phase of the program that the parties committed to develop in the coming year.

