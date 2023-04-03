The flavored water brands are teaming up with the GRAMMY-winning artist who recently released his new covers album, On Top Of The Covers, and is launching his upcoming Twitch show, Splashback

STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding flavor to hydration requires a serious mixing game, and who better to call on than the artist who changed music by pioneering autotuning and continues to defy expectations, showcasing his stunning voice with a new covers album? That's why BlueTriton Brands Splash Blast® and Splash Fizz® tapped world-renowned music artist and entrepreneur T-Pain as their first ever Master of Splashermonies.

Splash Blast® and Splash Fizz® tap Master Mixer T-Pain as its first ever Master of Splashermonies

Known for his iconic tunes like, "Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')," "Bartender," and his just-released hit covers album, On Top of the Covers , T-Pain stars in a new campaign for Splash Blast and Splash Fizz, which features an original song by him.

BlueTriton Chief Marketing Officer Kheri Holland Tillman says, "For the past decade, T-Pain has changed people's perceptions of music and sound. He has made the ordinary extraordinary, fun, and unexpected. Splash Blast and Splash Fizz take the same approach. Our bold flavors bring unexpected fun to getting hydrated. Together, T-Pain and Splash are allowing hydration to live in a wonderfully weird world where anything goes."

"Honestly I've been looking for a water that I want to drink all the time that does not taste like water," says T-Pain. "I'm not a big fan of regular water! I tried Splash Blast and Splash Fizz and was instantly hooked. It only made sense to team up. We have a true authentic partnership and just like I have incorporated Splash Fizz into my everyday life, they have taken my everyday life and incorporated it into the brand. We got a Splash Fizz DJ competition show coming up that will be on my Twitch channel. I'm excited for everyone to see all the stuff we got planned."

Later this month, T-Pain will be hosting the show Splashback on Twitch, where he will judge up-and-coming artists who will play their new music for him. The show will stream live on Twitch and could be described as a mashup of Kenny Beats, "The Cave" YouTube series and more traditional music competition shows like The Masked Singer or American Idol.

ABOUT SPLASH BLAST® AND SPLASH FIZZ®

Splash Blast® Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz® Flavored Water Beverage bring a burst of fun to hydration. Started in 2005, Splash Blast® was launched to add flavor and excitement to water beverages without adding sugar. Sold in flavors including Wild Berry and Acai Grape, Splash Blast® combines purified water with natural flavors to create a taste explosion. Last year, Splash Fizz® joined the hydration party featuring new effervescent flavors like Black Cherry and Blood Orange to satisfy those seeking bubbles in their bottles.

ABOUT BLUETRITON BRANDS

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged spring water and other water brands including Poland Spring® Brand, Deer Park® Brand, Ozarka® Brand, Ice Mountain® Brand, Zephyrhills® Brand, Arrowhead® Brand, Origin™ Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION® Alkaline Water, Pure Life®, Splash Blast® Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz® Fruit Flavored Sparkling Water Beverage. BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton Brands and its affiliates in the United States and Canada employ approximately 6,600 associates. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 13 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 12 sites, with eight of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

ABOUT T-PAIN

Since emerging in 2004, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100, and has sold out shows across multiple continents. The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence transcends generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, and author.

T-Pain's voice could be heard loud and clear as "All I Do Is Win" soundtracked President Barack Obama's entry into the White House Correspondents' Dinner, during what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk Concert in the series' history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first winner of FOX's smash hit show The Masked Singer. In June 2022, he hosted his first-ever Wiscansin Festival in Milwaukee, now an annual event acknowledged by the state of Wisconsin.

His Nappy Boy Gaming team is home to a diverse group of gamers including BigCheese KIT, Granny, Lopes, Cardboard Cowboy and Hertlife and together they are taking over the Twitch airwaves. T-Pain builds his own gaming rigs and was among the first to consistently stream on Twitch since 2014. He launched his Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain podcast in 2021 in partnership with PodcastOne and since welcomed some amazing guests including Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Chance The Rapper, Mike Tyson, Hannibal Burress, and more. Exhibiting a longstanding affinity for drifting, T-Pain created Nappy Boy Automotive as a way to build out his own drifting team and diversify motorsports, and even built his second drift car fully by himself during quarantine. T-Pain is also an actor and author with his literary debut Can I Mix You a Drink? that hit the shelves in September 2021.

