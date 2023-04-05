Bridgewest Group launches NovaCina, new sterile injectable CDMO

MIAMI and PERTH, Australia, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private investment firm, Bridgewest Group, recognized for developing innovative companies in life sciences, software, and deep tech, launches new Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focused on sterile injectable drug products. This follows the recent announcement on the acquisition of the Perth sterile injectable manufacturing plant from Pfizer.

The newly acquired facility and team is in Bentley, a suburb of Perth in Western Australia. It will operate as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) under the name NovaCina™. NovaCina will manufacture sterile injectable drug products for all phases, from development to full scale commercial production. It has over nine production lines across Oncology/High Potency, Blow-Fill-Seal and multi format vial streams, all supported with 400+ experienced team members. The company plans to expand its service offerings and broaden its expertise with state-of-the-art equipment and analytics.

Brett Alderson has been appointed President of NovaCina. Alderson joins NovaCina after 25+ years at Pfizer (Perth) Pty Ltd. During the past 5 years, he was Site Leader, overseeing the production of over 300 Oncology products plus numerous additional sterile injectable medicines for local and global markets. "I am thrilled to be leading a wonderful group with extensive scientific knowledge, as we journey into our next life as NovaCina. Our team is quite exceptional in the industry. The average tenure surpasses 15 years. As such, we have a longstanding history together of delivering premium quality products with agility and professionalism. There is a personal dedication inherent in all of us to consistently rise above expectations. I am honoured to take the helm at NovaCina and champion the vibrant pharma community in Perth," says Alderson.

Under an MSA, NovaCina will continue to manufacture Oncology drugs and sterile injectable hospital essentials for Pfizer, while it works to extend its customer base and offerings globally.

Bridgewest Perth Pharma Pty. Ltd, a subsidiary of Bridgewest Group, will oversee and support the continued growth of NovaCina, as well as future investments that broaden and vertically integrate world-class services and products in the life sciences sector. Alderson will also serve as Chief Operating Officer of Bridgewest Perth Pharma.

NovaCina is well positioned to meet the rising demand for pharma products, both regionally and globally. "The Australian Government has several health and medical industry programs that encourage end-to-end pharma production, from research to developmental pipelines to in-patient dosing. In addition to driving drug sovereign capabilities and capacity, Australia is burgeoning as a global leader in pharma manufacturing. We have secure and advanced infrastructure, a strong regulatory environment and tax incentives that add tangible value. We are located in an exciting geographical region, close to Asia and with strong and continuing ties with major markets in the US and Europe. We are a friendly country that is easy to work with," added Alderson.

Dr. Masood Tayebi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewest Group added "NovaCina represents one of several strategic acquisitions supporting our global mission to bring life-saving therapeutics to patients in need. Across our portfolio, we've assembled an exceptional team, who are innovating in several areas. BioDuro-Sundia is now the third largest global Contract Research and Development Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO). Bio4t2 is in clinical trials with revolutionary cancer therapeutics using CAR-T cells. BioCina, our microbial drug CDMO in Adelaide, has expanded services and has grown by 30% since we acquired the facility in 2020. Our investments in Australia with BioCina, and now with NovaCina, will fuel global access to high-quality drugs, capitalizing on the excellent reputation of the region, the facility, and the team."

Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China, and Australasia.

NovaCina is an independent CDMO delivering sterile injectables with exceptional quality, safety, and on-time delivery. NovaCina has an impeccable 30+ year history with global regulatory approvals including FDA, TGA and ANVISA, originating from previous Pfizer (Perth) Pty Ltd ownership. Located in Western Australia, NovaCina is recognized for its expertise in development and manufacture of aseptic and terminally sterilized injectables in plastic and glass, and blow-fill-seal presentations, as well as safe handling and filling of cytotoxic products. The 34000M2 facility houses nine production lines across Blow-Fill-Seal, High Potency / Oncology, and Specialty manufacturing streams supported with best-in-class analytics and technical services capabilities. NovaCina is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

