EESTech Announces Upcoming Form 10 Effectiveness and SEC Reporting Company Status

NEW CASTLE, Del., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EESTech (OTC:EESH)

A specialist in the provision of reclamation and remediation services to the world's mining and minerals processing industries, today announced that its Registration Statement on Form 10 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") will become effective on April 15th 2023. The Form 10 provides information about EESTech's operations, including its business strategy, risk factors, and financial statements.

EESTech will again be subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. EESTech previously was a reporting company until deregistering its common stock fourteen year ago. As a result of the most recent Form 10's effectiveness, EESTech will resume filing periodic reports with the SEC including Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and EESTech and its common stock otherwise will be subject to SEC obligations related to proxies, stockholder actions, and stock ownership rules.

EESTech's Chief Executive Officer, Murray Bailey said "We are excited about EESTech regaining its SEC reporting company status, this is an important and essential step in our commitment to provide our stockholders with transparency and accountability."

EESTech's Shares of Common Stock will continue to trade on the OTC Market's Pink Open Market under the symbol "EESH". However, as a SEC reporting company, EESTech intends to submit an application as soon as possible to the OTC Market to uplist to the OTCQB. The application process may take 60-90 days.

About EESTech

EESTech promotes economically and environmentally sustainable technologies to the world's mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech's waste management solutions enable the recycling of mine site waste and process slag to recover targeted materials of value. EESTech's mineral processing capabilities reduce cost, increase productivity, reduce energy requirements, eliminate polluting leachates, transform hazardous waste liabilities into products of value with zero-waste and environmentally sustainable outcomes, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of mineral resource processing. EESTech intends to generate its income from the sale of all recovered targeted materials being sold back to the waste owner. Post process tailing are transformed into inert high grade sand products 100% owned by EESTech. Trademarked as ThermSand and ThermaPrills, both products will be sold into high volume downstream markets. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, symbol EESH. www.eestechinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "budget," "target," "aim," "strategy," "estimate," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "intend," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these, and other risk factors, is contained in EESTech's most recent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. EESTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

