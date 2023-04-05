The United States Secret Service Along with Contrast Security to Dissect How Sophisticated Cyber Attacks Impact Financial Institutions at RSAC 2023

The United States Secret Service Along with Contrast Security to Dissect How Sophisticated Cyber Attacks Impact Financial Institutions at RSAC 2023

Global financial sector leaders' panel will discuss attack vectors, cyber trends and the evolution of cybersecurity strategies needed to defend against cybercrime cartels at RSAC

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its upcoming "Modern Bank Heist" roundtable panel session at RSAC 2023 . The Modern Bank Heist RSAC panel will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 9:20 a.m. PT on Monday, April 24. Contrast's Senior Vice President (SVP) of Cyber Strategy Tom Kellermann will be joined by Mastercard's Chief Security Officer (CSO) Ron Green and Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service (USSS) Matt O'Neill on the first day of the conference. They will address cyberattack and e-fraud trends impacting the financial sector. Attendees will also leave the panel session with a better understanding of relevant countermeasures that financial institutions (FIs) need to deploy.

Contrast Security Logo (PRNewswire)

RSAC 2023 expert panel to address cyberattack and e-fraud trends impacting the financial sector

"In 2023, the United States Secret Service is anticipating that the financial sector will face a more industrialized fraud threat landscape impacting the financial industry itself and their valued customers. We also believe that threat actors will employ tactics and techniques that were once only accessible by state sponsored or Advanced Persistent Threat actors," said O'Neill.

The Modern Bank Heist panel will dive into the cybercrime conspiracies leveraged by cybercrime cartels. The panelists will address findings from Contrast's recently published " Cyber Bank Heist Report " which serves as a warning to global financial institutions that a defensive shift is required amid rising geopolitical tensions, increased destructive attacks, and a record-breaking year of zero-day exploits.

"In the majority of recent cyber breaches, the targeted FIs infrastructure was used to attack their constituency and partners. What this means is that financial institutions must invest in cybersecurity controls to defend from within, otherwise they are placing their customers and partners in jeopardy for island hopping," said Kellermann. "As geo-political tensions metastasize in cyberspace, our RSAC panel will discuss the importance of why the financial sector needs to shift its thinking when it comes to cyber attacks and electronic fraud."

The Contrast team will provide live demonstrations of how financial institutions can leverage the Secure Code Platform to protect their software and applications against rising cyber attacks throughout the conference at Booth #2251 in the South Expo Hall. To schedule a meeting with Contrast at RSAC, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/RSAC-2023 .

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

Laura Asendio

Public Relations Manager

Contrast Security

pr@contrastsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contrast Security