Beverly Hills' Hair Restoration Expert Establishes Non-Profit to Aid Those in Need, Drive Research, and Promote Education

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 80 percent of men and nearly 50 percent of women suffer from significant hair loss over the course of a lifetime and many of them resort to various at-home and in-office methods to resolve the issue. However, medical treatment can be expensive, preventing some people from seeking help. To address this issue, one of the country's top hair restoration specialists, John Kahen, M.D., launched a nonprofit organization, The Kahen Foundation, that aims to help those in need find treatment. The Kahen Foundation also focuses on researching new methods to aid individuals with baldness or noticeable hair thinning, as well as educating the public about developments in the field.

Renowned hair restoration expert, Dr. Kahen, explained that reversing hair loss can be costly for some, and starting his nonprofit was always a dream of his to help as many people as possible, particularly those who may not have the means for elective treatments. The foundation will also conduct research to refine and develop new hair restoration treatments, as well as raise awareness among the public about the various options available.

"Studies show that hair loss can happen for various reasons, including aging, medical conditions such as Androgenic Alopecia, family history, stress, and male or female pattern hair loss. As hair transplantation surgery is elective, many patients who suffer from these medical conditions have to accept the emotional damage and lack of self-esteem without the possibility of treatment due to financial worries. The Kahen Foundation helps bridge that gap for patients," said Dr. John Kahen.

Hair restoration surgery involves using existing hair to fill in balding or thinning areas. Dr. Kahen is a pioneer in using Platelet Rich Plasma to promote hair growth. His innovative patent, the Smart PRP® technique stimulates the growth of new hair follicles while strengthening existing small hairs. His method can be used alone or in combination with hair transplantation.

