Entertainment Icon Nelly Announces Moonshine Brand, MoShine

Fans Can Now Turn Up and Let the Mo' Flo at DrinkMoShine.com

ST. LOUIS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Grammy winning, diamond-selling hip hop superstar and entrepreneur Nelly reveals his latest convention-breaking creative endeavor, MoShine. Inspired by his love of hip-hop and country music, MoShine blends the southern swagger and heartland hustle that unites his two worlds while giving a nod to his hometown of St. Louis, 'MO' where it all comes together.

MoShine is now rolling out across the country and can be ordered online at DrinkMoShine.com.

As a category-defying music icon, Nelly has transcended the genres of both hip-hop and country to make a sound that's all his own, and that same rule-breaking spirit led to the creation of MoShine.

"I'm taking a country tradition and mixing it up for everyone to enjoy," Nelly says. A triple-distilled, corn-based moonshine developed in collaboration with the award-winning Piedmont Distillers, MoShine comes in two fresh flavors, including peach and passion fruit. At 60-proof, both spirits are smooth enough for shots and also pair well with a variety of mixers, including lemon-lime soda, sweet tea, lemonade, and energy drinks.

Go behind the scenes with Nelly and MoShine here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYULpdsN_Vo

"Where I come from, we work hard and play harder, and I want my fans to be able to reach for MoShine anytime they're ready to get the party started," adds Nelly, whose signature drink is The Fix, Peach MoShine mixed with Red Bull.

Available in both 50ml and 750ml packaging, MoShine was first revealed at this week's WSWA Access Live, the industry's premier event for spirits professionals, where Nelly treated attendees to a performance of some of his biggest chart-topping hits.

About MoShine:

MoShine is a new moonshine brand from double diamond-selling, multi-platinum, 3x Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor Nelly. Produced by one of the oldest legal moonshine distilleries, Piedmont Distillers, MoShine is inspired by Nelly's love of hip-hop and country and the spirit that unites them and is named in tribute to his hometown of St. Louis, MO. MoShine comes in two fresh flavors, peach and passion fruit, and fans can find MoShine across the country beginning in the Spring of 2023. Nelly fans are invited to turn up and let the Mo' Flo by following @drinkmoshine on Instagram and visiting DrinkMoShine.com for an all-access pass to go behind the scenes with Nelly as he brings MoShine on tour.

Nelly and a bottle of his new Passion Fruit MoShine. MoShine comes in two flavors, Peach and Passion Fruit, and can be found at DrinkMoShine.com. (PRNewswire)

Nelly holding a bottle of Peach MoShine. MoShine comes in two flavors, Peach and Passion Fruit, and can be found at DrinkMoShine.com. (PRNewswire)

