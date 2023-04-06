One Call Adds Two Veteran Executives to Board of Directors

McClatchy CEO, Tony Hunter, and Former Citigroup Head of Global Operations, Scott Tanguay, Bring Decades of Relevant Business and Operations Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leading provider of healthcare services within the workers' compensation industry, today announced the appointment of Tony Hunter and Scott Tanguay to its Board of Directors.

"We are making significant progress driving the exciting transformation of our business, and we are pleased to add two highly accomplished new directors to our Board whose skillsets and experiences complement our existing members," said Jay Krueger, One Call's Chief Executive Officer. "As a long-time leader in the media industry, Tony understands how to successfully navigate an evolving market environment. Scott's experience revolutionizing Citi's nearly 60,000-person operations function will be incredibly valuable as we continue to enhance One Call's customer delivery model."

Hunter is currently Chairman and CEO of McClatchy. Previously, he served as CEO of Tribune Publishing and Publisher of the Chicago Tribune, a role he held from 2008 to 2016. While at Tribune, he led the reinvention of Tribune's business model in a rapidly changing landscape, transforming its traditional publishing operations into a thriving and competitive media and business services company.

Tanguay is the co-founding partner of PruVista Capital, a firm focused on specialty finance. He previously spent 24 years at Citigroup, concluding his time as Head of Global Operations, with responsibility for the firm's originations, customer service, fraud, collections, and utility functions. During his tenure, Tanguay led the digital transformation of Citi's Operations organization, shifting digital transactions from 10% to nearly 70% over a span of four years.

About One Call

As a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers for high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

