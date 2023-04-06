Pyka Signs Letter Of Intent with Grupo HAME for Pelican Spray Aircraft

Agreement Expands Pyka's Business in Latin America, Positioning Company as Industry Leader in Large-Scale Autonomous Electric Aviation for Agriculture

OAKLAND, Calif. , April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyka, maker of autonomous electric aircraft for crop spray and cargo transport, is delighted to announce the recent signing of a letter of intent (LOI) for trials and subsequent operating lease agreement with Grupo HAME, one of the top three fresh fruit producers in Guatemala.

Pyka Signs Letter of Intent for Pelican Spray Aircraft with one of Guatemala's Top Three Fresh Fruit Producers

This agreement secures yet another major customer for Pyka's Pelican Spray aircraft – manifesting the California-based company's position as the industry leader in large-scale autonomous electric aviation technology for agriculture and building on its successful entry into Latin American aerial application operations.

After successfully completing a trial program, including performance and efficacy testing, Grupo Hame intends to expand operations with multiple Pelican Spray aircraft across all of its banana production areas.

"We are confident that by using Pelican Spray on their fresh fruit crops, Grupo HAME will increase the cost-efficiency of their operation while contributing to their goal of harnessing forward-thinking technology to maximize the environmental sustainability of their business," said Volker Fabian, Chief Commercial Officer at Pyka. "We are thrilled to add Grupo HAME to our roster of industry-leading agricultural customers while expanding our presence in the growing Latin American market."

"Our LOI with Pyka reflects Grupo HAME's commitment to embracing the most innovative agricultural technologies on the market, ensuring that our business is on the cutting edge of operational efficiency and environmental sustainability," said Enrique Pallais, Head of Banana Development at Grupo HAME.

To date, Pyka has secured regulatory approvals for flight operations in five separate countries, including for experimental operations in the U.S. and night operations in Costa Rica. Pelican Spray's fully autonomous flight control platform has proven to maximize spray precision and is designed to reduce chemical usage by up to 15% and to significantly lower operating costs for customers.

About Pyka

Pyka is defining the future of fast, environmentally friendly, and accessible aviation with industrial autonomous electric airplanes for commercial agricultural spray and cargo transport. Pyka's proprietary technology includes autonomous flight control software, flight computers, high energy density batteries, advanced electric propulsion systems, and carbon composite airframes.

To learn more about Pyka, visit www.flypyka.com .

About Grupo HAME:

Grupo HAME is a business group founded in Guatemala in 1952 and one of the largest fresh fruit producers in the country, with the vision to operate with world class management standards, geographical diversity, and that is a benchmark of operational efficiency and sustainability.

To learn more about Grupo Hame, visit www.grupohame.com

