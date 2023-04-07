Milberg's Gary M. Klinger Named to Leadership Role in Ohio Train Derail Litigation

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary M. Klinger of the national law firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC ("Milberg") has been appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee for a group of consolidated lawsuits over the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Since the crash of a train operated by Norfolk Southern on February 3, plaintiffs have filed more than two dozen class action lawsuits against the rail operator. On April 5, U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson from the Northern District of Ohio issued an order consolidating the cases, which focus on diminished property values and residents' exposure to toxic and carcinogenic chemicals stemming from the derailment. Judge Pearson also chose a leadership structure to oversee the litigation.

Milberg's Gary Klinger will serve on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, where he will work with other lead lawyers on the case to represent the classes of those impacted by the Ohio train disaster.

"The East Palestine train derailment is one of the worst environmental disasters in our country's history, and Milberg is honored to have a leading voice in representing the victims of this terrible tragedy," said Milberg Senior Partner Marc Grossman. "We look forward to doing our part to help those who Norfolk Southern has treated as collateral damage in their multi-billion-dollar operation."

Mr. Klinger filed the East Palestine train derailment class action Barnhouse v. Norfolk Southern Corporation. The lawsuit claims that Norfolk was negligent in its operation of the freight train that released hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals when it derailed in East Palestine, exposing nearby residents to the known carcinogens vinyl chloride and ethylhexyl acrylate, among other toxins. It seeks loss of property value and medical monitoring damages for anyone within a 15-mile radius of the derailment site.

Norfolk Southern made the controversial decision to ignite containers carrying vinyl chloride to avoid a potential explosion that they say would have caused more damage to the region. East Palestine residents, cleanup crews, and federal investigators studying the derailment have reported symptoms such as sore throat, headaches, coughing, rashes, and nausea. Despite assurances from Norfolk Southern that the town's air, soil, and water are safe, scientists conducting independent research in the area say the long-term implications of the disaster are still unknown, and that residents could face long-term health risks.

