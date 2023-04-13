Wingstop Sets Sights on 20th Consecutive Year of Same-Store Sales Growth with New Agency of Record

The flavor brand combines forces with 72andSunny as its creative agency of record

DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) – the award-winning flavor brand with nearly 2,000 restaurants globally – is excited to announce the appointment of 72andSunny as its new creative agency of record. The brand plans to continue scaling awareness through its new partnership by building upon existing momentum and winning more occasions with fresh, compelling creative.

"This partnership marks the next chapter of Wingstop's growth story and I believe 72andSunny is the agency that will help us execute our strategy of achieving $2M AUVs," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "While 2022 marked our 19th consecutive year of same-store sales growth, we continue to have a meaningful opportunity to scale brand awareness."

Wingstop's partnership with 72andSunny begins immediately with plans to execute a strategic approach to marketing and attract new guests with attention-grabbing, mouth-watering new advertising spots and creative to follow.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wingstop and amplify consumers' love for this brand in culture while using our creativity to unlock possibilities that drive growth," said Marianne Malina, 72andSunny's President of North America. "We were especially drawn to the world class leaders that drive this dynamic business. Their vision is ambitious and inspiring and together we will be unstoppable."

Wingstop will announce fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on May 3, 2023. Click here for more information.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,950 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,959 as of December 31, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

