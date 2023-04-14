UPPER DECK ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE TRADING CARD DEAL WITH THE UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New USFL Trading Cards Now Available on Upper Deck e-Pack® as second season kicks off Saturday, April 15 on FOX

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced a new exclusive trading card deal with the United States Football League (USFL). Through this agreement, Upper Deck serves as the sole producer of officially licensed physical and digital trading cards featuring the league's current athletes and fan-favorite moments on the field.

(PRNewswire)

"USFL is an exciting addition to our roster, especially to expand our offerings for one of the most popular American sports," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "We're always on the lookout for ways to deliver fans unique products that capture their favorite sports, players and plays, so we have high hopes for this trading card set and all that the 2023 USFL season holds."

Ahead of this weekend's kickoff, Upper Deck launched its United States Football League Preview Set today on e-Pack ®, a 16-card set featuring prominent players across all eight teams. Three-card packs that may include rare parallels will be available for purchase, including the Patriotic parallels numbered to 76. The first 50 collectors who complete the Base Set Patriotic Parallel set will be randomly awarded one achievement autograph card of J'Mar Smith or McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Additionally, this summer, Upper Deck will release a USFL Box Set of 25 top player cards and five cards capturing major highlights from the 2022 USFL season. Collectors will be on the lookout for rare parallels and autographic cards of their favorite athletes. The USFL Box Set will be available at local hobby shops and retailers nationwide.

"As the USFL's second season gets underway on the field, our collaboration with Upper Deck gives our players and our fans the opportunity to continue the action off the field with a company that set the gold standard in trading cards," said Daryl Johnston, USFL President of Football Operations. "What a thrill for our players to be featured on a trading card and the cards produced by Upper Deck will also bring our fans closer than ever to our players and the USFL's exciting brand of professional football. The Preview Set is only the start for fans to collect and capture their favorite players."

Upper Deck e-Pack® is an online platform where collectors can purchase trading card packs, virtually open them online, trade with fans around the world and choose to have the physical version mailed to their home at any time. Collectors can visit UpperDeckePack.com to sign up for news and product announcements, including future product releases.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About the United States Football League (USFL)

Fun, fast, and physical, the USFL is a fan-first, stand-alone major professional spring football league. Run by experienced football leaders, the USFL's successful first season finished July 3, 2022, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, with the Birmingham Stallions winning the championship by defeating the Philadelphia Stars, 33-30. FOX Sports and NBC Sports are official media partners, presenting all 43 regular- and postseason games for the eight-team league. Former NFL Dallas Cowboys player and current FOX NFL analyst Daryl Johnston is USFL President of Football Operations. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating and current FOX NFL analyst Mike Pereira is USFL Head of Officiating. "United By Football" for fans of America's favorite sport, USFL Season 2 kicks-off April 15, 2023. For scheduling and ticketing information, visit theUSFL.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Nicole Brief, nicole@carvecomms.com

Darryn James, darryn.james@theusfl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upper Deck