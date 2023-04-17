Unit4 Continues Digitization Momentum Across Public Sector, Professional Services and Nonprofit Organizations

LONDON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, has completed its first quarter of 2023 with continued momentum across public sector, professional services and nonprofit sectors, with organizations looking to digitize operating processes, business-wide collaboration and engagement.

(PRNewsfoto/Unit4) (PRNewswire)

In Q1 of this year, a range of new customers – including Frankfurt Construction Management GmbH, L&Q Housing, Gemeente Edam-Volendam, City of Nanaimo, and MONETRA - have selected either Unit4 ERPx, FP&A and Scanmarket, or a combination of the three, to deliver deeper insights, mitigate risks, lower costs and improve operational efficiencies.

These benefits are already being derived by a number of existing customers - in the public sector in particular - who have now gone live on ERPx, Unit4's next-generation ERP cloud solution. In the Dutch market in Q1, customers making the move to cloud included the Municipality of Bodegraven-Reeuwijk, Municipality of Etten-Leur, and Municipality of Bronckhorst, underscoring the appetite to pursue a cloud strategy and digital approach. By implementing ERPx, these organizations will improve the quality of their data, simplify processes and, ultimately, deliver an enhanced customer and employee experience.

Unit4's next-generation ERP is transforming its customers' organizations, across industries, from productivity gains to increased engagement and business growth. Pre-configured to adapt to the way that organizations work, and incorporating industry best practices, ERPx is integrated for agility with a low total cost of ownership, accelerating time to value.

"For organizations seeking to improve productivity while moderating spending, Unit4 provides an effective way to reduce IT complexity, bundle software costs, expedite implementations, and realize higher ROIs from their technology deployments," said Sam Hamway, Research Analyst, Nucleus Research. "Through this value proposition and demonstrated competitive wins against other enterprise software suite vendors, Nucleus is confident in Unit4's market competitiveness as spending tightens."

Speaking about Unit4's solutions, Henk Neijenhuis, Manager, Gemeente Bronckhorst explained, "Bronckhorst municipality wants a modern SaaS solution that meets the municipality's changing needs and can grow over time. We want a user-friendly solution that supports our financial processes efficiently and can be easily integrated. We are looking for an ERP solution that helps us and residents move forward, now, and well into the future. ERPx meets that need."

"Our customers' buying patterns clearly demonstrate that digitization is a priority for all types of organizations," said Mike Ettling, CEO, Unit4. "Retaining legacy systems for fear of how much it will cost to replace, may actually cost companies more than they realize, and not just financially. Those organizations which are moving to flexible, cloud-based solutions are building resilience for the future and crucially, already experiencing business transformation."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organizations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information, and deliver greater insights to help organizations become more effective. By combining our mid-market expertise with a relentless focus on people, we've built flexible solutions to meet customers' unique and changing needs. Unit4 serves more than 5,100 customers globally across a number of sectors including professional services, nonprofit and public sector, with customers including Southampton City Council, Metro Vancouver, Buro Happold, Devoteam, Save the Children International, Global Green Growth Institute and Oxfam America. For further information visit www.unit4.com.

For more information, please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , Facebook: Unit4 Business Software, Instagram: @unit4global or visit our YouTube: Unit4 and LinkedIn page

Media Contact:



Global Communications Manager, Unit4

Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827

Lisa.Stassoulli@unit4.com

Lisa StassoulliGlobal Communications Manager, Unit4Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unit4