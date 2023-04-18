Fertility Specialists of Texas Relocates to New State-of-the-Art Fertility Center in Plano

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertility Specialists of Texas is pleased to announce the opening of a new state-of-the-art fertility center located in Granite Park in Plano. Designed with patient comfort in mind, the enhanced facility boasts a larger space for our world-class IVF laboratory and a convenient location at the corner of State Highway 121 and the Dallas North Tollway.

Dallas-Fort Worth is home to approximately 7.8 million people and one of the fastest growing metro areas in the U.S. In 2005, Dr. Jerald Goldstein founded the practice in response to the growing need for access to care for infertility treatments for women and families in the Frisco area. "I started our first office with one nurse and one office manager," said Goldstein. "By delivering top-notch customer service and exceptional pregnancy rates, we were able to experience tremendous growth over the years and today have six world-renowned physicians building families at six locations throughout DFW and in Lubbock, Texas."

"We have been able to achieve many successes for patients due to our exceptional IVF laboratory, which is led by Dr. Carlos Guerrero and an amazing team of embryologists. We are thrilled for our patients to experience our new environment," continued Dr. Goldstein. "We look forward to even more positive outcomes by offering the latest advancements in reproductive technology coupled with individualized protocols for in-vitro fertilization, fertility preservation and genetic testing."

FST offers a full suite of fertility services including fertility consultations; egg, sperm, and embryo freezing; intrauterine insemination (IUI); and in vitro fertilization (IVF), to serve patients at every stage of their fertility journey.

Fertility Specialists of Texas, formerly located at 5757 Warren Parkway in Frisco, is now seeing patients at 5736 State Highway 121 in Plano. The relocation does not affect the other FST office locations in Dallas, Southlake, Rockwall and Lubbock.

For more than 17 years, FST has helped thousands of patients overcome infertility and carries a reputation for success with both quality of care and pregnancy and live birth rates. Led by a top-notch IVF laboratory, FST strives to provide the most advanced fertility treatments available in a caring, compassionate environment where each patient is treated as an individual beginning with the first visit.

