Leidos, NASCAR speed into lunar rover race

Companies ready to drive into next phase of moon-centric missions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos, a Fortune 500® science and technology leader, and its Dynetics team have announced their intention to compete in another moon race through a promotional partnership with NASCAR, a company certainly known for high speeds. The partnership will be a collaboration between the two organizations in the areas of speed, safety and reliability. Details of the collaboration as well as the design and technology of the Lunar Terrain Vehicle were unveiled during a special event at the Space Foundation's 38th annual Space Symposium, the premier assembly for the global space ecosystem.

Leidos and NASCAR are collaborating on a new lunar rover. (Leidos rendering) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to unveil our lunar vehicle design and to announce our exciting new promotional partnership," said Leidos CEO Roger Krone. "This groundbreaking collaboration between Leidos and NASCAR takes both companies into uncharted territory, just like we believe our rover will do for NASA and its astronauts. We aim to pave the way for human exploration of space and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators to reach for the stars."

"NASCAR partnering with Leidos couldn't make more sense when it comes to this vehicle," said Pete Jung, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "With both companies being known for exciting innovations in distinctive fields, this collaboration brings together ideas that normally don't meet in other developments. We are eager to watch this uniquely designed rover traverse different areas of the lunar surface."

Leidos is looking ahead to the next phases of NASA's Artemis program after the successful launch of Artemis I on November 16, 2022. The company has submitted a bid for the Human Landing System Sustaining Lunar Development contract, a critical component of NASA's efforts to establish a sustainable presence on the moon. In addition, Leidos is currently working on the Universal Stage Adapter (USA) for NASA, a crucial piece of equipment that will enable the transport of large payloads, including the rover unveiled by the company. Leidos is demonstrating its commitment to advancing the frontiers of space exploration and helping to shape the future of human spaceflight with these projects.

"We are fully committed to supporting NASA's ambitious plans for lunar exploration," said Steve Cook, President of the Leidos Dynetics Group. "As an industry leader in space technology, we are uniquely positioned to help NASA achieve its objectives, providing everything from necessary crew mobility to workhorse flexibility for building a lunar base. We believe that our innovative solutions and unmatched expertise make us the ideal partner for NASA as it works to establish a sustainable presence on the moon and beyond. At Leidos, we are proud to be at the forefront of this historic mission. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NASA to push the boundaries of human exploration and discovery."

The rover design is a masterclass in simplicity, harkening back to the engineering that made the Apollo missions successful, while incorporating modern innovations that prioritize sustainability. The rover's components have been meticulously designed to support the safety and well-being of astronauts as they drive across the lunar landscape. One innovation stands out: it supports male and female crew members across varying height and weight scales, promoting inclusivity in space exploration. By combining cutting-edge technology with a sustainable design philosophy, Leidos is leading the charge in creating a brighter future for humanity both on and off Earth.

Leidos and its Dynetics team bring a wealth of experience to the table, with a long-standing reputation as trusted providers of advanced space systems and services to NASA. NASCAR boasts a powerful marketing engine and a passionate fan base, as well as a proven track record of developing high-performance race cars that push the boundaries of what's possible. Combining their strengths and expertise, this collaboration marks a new chapter in NASA's quest to explore the universe and push the boundaries of human achievement.

Roush Industries, of Livonia, Michigan, provides automotive design and manufacturing experience for the project. Other project partners include Collins Aerospace, Motiv Space Systems, Moog, A-P-T Research, Sophic Synergistics and the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems at Mississippi State University.

"NASCAR is excited about our promotional partnership with Leidos," Jung said. "Our partnership can take us to the moon – and potentially beyond."

See a video here.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Associate for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Spring Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty's Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), for regional series (ARCS Menards Series, ARCE Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information, visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About Space Symposium

Space Symposium, hosted by Space Foundation since 1984, is the premier assembly for the global space ecosystem. The live event, held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is widely attended by commercial and government leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and teachers around the globe. To learn more about Space Symposium, visit www.space symposium.org.

Contact for Leidos:

Contact for NASCAR:





Alyssa Pettus

Matt Nordby 571-992-5499

704-293-1281 alyssa.t.pettus@leidos.com

mnordby@nascar.com





Mackenzie Hicks

256-929-5229

shawna.hicks@dynetics.com





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos; Dynetics