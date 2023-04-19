360° Women's Wellness Brand Equilibria Announces First Chief Science Officer

Nutraceutical Executive Dr. Jacqueline Jacques Joins Leadership Team

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After demystifying CBD for hundreds of thousands of women, Equilibria has expanded its 1:1 support model into new functional wellness categories, from mushrooms to nootropics and other plant-based nutraceuticals. On the heels of its 4th birthday, Equilibria celebrates this expansion by welcoming its first Chief Science Officer, Dr. Jacqueline Jacques, a wellness industry veteran. Dr. Jacques will help the powerhouse female leadership team drive product development beyond hemp and design holistic coaching protocols to amplify women's wellness outcomes well beyond their supplement routine.

Support-First: A Unique Approach: In a sea of CBD brands, stand-out Equilibria has been focused since inception on helping women everywhere understand how to incorporate CBD into their lives through high-quality products and 1:1 sessions with their trademark Dosage Specialists. With tens of thousands of customer conversations over the past 4 years, it became very clear that women were excited to apply Equilibria's unique two-pronged approach, coupling product and educational support, to many more areas of their wellness management. "It is an absolute dream to partner with Dr. Jacques to bring high quality functional wellness products and services more into the mainstream," said Coco Meers, CEO and Co-Founder. "We share a deep passion for women's wellness and have a bold vision for how products + services become the new norm. Her expertise combines years of product formulation work with her hands-on Naturopathic practice and her leadership is already inspiring a bold new course for us in the coming years."

Building a 360° Wellness Platform: Under Dr. Jacques' guidance, Equilibria will lean more heavily into product innovation and development, expand its wellness support service offering, and work to better support women in all aspects of their wellness journey. Dr. Jacques is a veteran of the nutrition and wellness industries with expertise in product development, medical & regulatory affairs, and business development. Prior to spending nearly a decade at ThorneHealthTech, she worked for Bariatric Advantage and Metagenics. Additionally, she has served as an advisor to numerous companies and organizations, including Alkemist Labs, Sonoran University of Health Sciences, and Promax Nutrition. "It's an honor to join forces with this female-powered team to support their mission of expanding access to wellness support and effective products to women everywhere," explained Dr. Jacques. "To be able to tap into my expertise in the science and wellness world and help lead the vision as we re-imagine and redefine what wellness means to women is truly exciting!"

Equilibria is a for-women, by-women functional wellness brand that delivers results with plant-based supplements made with high quality CBD, adaptogens, and nootropics paired with free, customized support from certified wellness coaches. With products that address specific women's health concerns from sleep to stress and free personalized support aimed at education and accountability, Equilibria's wellness model ensures women get the most out of their wellness routine so they can see and feel real results faster. Learn more at myeq.com .

